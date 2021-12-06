BMC to carry out surveys to target areas with low vaccination rate

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has planned surveys to determine area-wise vaccination status across the city.with the aim to increase double vaccine dose coverage after achieving 100% coverage of the city’s target population last month and 75% double dose coverage of the eligible residents, officials said.

The surveys will enable the civic body to identify areas with comparatively low double vaccination rate for dedicated vaccination drives. At present, such data is unavailable, the officials quoted above added.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal last week ordered intensification of the vaccination drive in the light of the new Omicron variant of Sars Cov-2 virus that is considered to be highly infectious. He asked for identifying areas with low second dose administration rate for the purpose of launching dedicated drives there.

A senior civic official said the surveys will be carried out on the lines of My Family My Responsibility surveys. “It is not possible to have this data otherwise as residents get vaccinated at any centre where a slot is available,” he said on condition of anonymity.

The civic body is also targeting public and private commercial establishments with low rate of complete vaccination among employees. The campaign started at the ward level with assistant commissioners releasing mobile vaccination vans in commercially populated areas to encourage full vaccination.

As of Saturday, 6,992,565 beneficiaries have been administered both doses, and 9,606,431 beneficiaries have received only the first dose. The target population estimated by BMC is 9,236,500 as per data collected during its My Family, My Responsibility surveys.