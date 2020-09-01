e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BMP jawan shoots woman constable, self in Patna

BMP jawan shoots woman constable, self in Patna

The incident took place early in the morning on the premises of the armoury shortly after a change of guards.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2020 15:43 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Police said the constable used his service rifle in the shootings.
Police said the constable used his service rifle in the shootings.(representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

A Bihar Military Police (BMP) constable shot dead a woman colleague and then turned the gun on himself in the BMP-1 campus Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place early in the morning at around 7:30 am on the premises of the armoury. The gunshots woke up others who rushed to the spot.

Police said that constable Amar Subba killed woman constable Varsha Tigga using his service rifle. Both the deceased were residents of Darjeeling in West Bengal. The incident occurred minutes after a change of guards in the BMP-1 headquarters. Both were in uniform.

A senior BMP official stated that the cause of the incident is yet to be known. He suspects that Subba shot the woman twice on her back before shooting himself.

According to the local police official, who is probing the case, there were issues between the two. “We received a call and by that time everything had happened,” a police official said.

Amar had an argument with Varsha earlier, police said.

Patna’s senior superintendent of police Upendra Sharma said a FSL team was dispatched to the spot to collect evidence. A case has been registered at Airport police station and investigation is on.

Six policemen have died by suicide in Bihar this year.

tags
top news
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Supreme Court gives telecom companies 10 years to clear AGR dues
Supreme Court gives telecom companies 10 years to clear AGR dues
Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s death ‘heavy loss’ to ties, says China
Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s death ‘heavy loss’ to ties, says China
‘Outsized demands to claim territory’: US official on China action in India
‘Outsized demands to claim territory’: US official on China action in India
Rupee zooms past 73-mark, settles 73 paise higher at 72.87 against US dollar
Rupee zooms past 73-mark, settles 73 paise higher at 72.87 against US dollar
JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams
JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In