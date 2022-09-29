Boat capsizes in Assam’s Dhubri, at least 7 people missing

At least seven people, including an officer, were missing after a boat carrying a team for the inspection of erosion near an under-construction bridge capsized in the Brahmaputra in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday, an official said.

“There is a small channel near the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge. The team was crossing the channel on a wooden boat when it hit something and capsized,” said Dhubri deputy commissioner MP Anbamuthan. He added that the boat was carrying around 25 persons, many of them from the Dhubri circle office.

Anbamuthan said that some managed to swim to safety while others were rescued. He added State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and Border Security Force teams were pressed into search and rescue operations.

Anbamuthan said circle officer Sanju Das is among the seven persons missing. “Efforts are underway to rescue them and we hope they will be found safe and sound soon,” Anbamuthan said.

