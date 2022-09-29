Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Boat capsizes in Assam’s Dhubri, at least 7 people missing

india news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:52 PM IST

The boat was carrying a team for the inspection of erosion near an under-construction bridge when it capsized in the Brahmaputra in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday

The river Brahmaputra. (AFP)
ByUtpal Parashar

At least seven people, including an officer, were missing after a boat carrying a team for the inspection of erosion near an under-construction bridge capsized in the Brahmaputra in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday, an official said.

“There is a small channel near the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge. The team was crossing the channel on a wooden boat when it hit something and capsized,” said Dhubri deputy commissioner MP Anbamuthan. He added that the boat was carrying around 25 persons, many of them from the Dhubri circle office.

Anbamuthan said that some managed to swim to safety while others were rescued. He added State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and Border Security Force teams were pressed into search and rescue operations.

Anbamuthan said circle officer Sanju Das is among the seven persons missing. “Efforts are underway to rescue them and we hope they will be found safe and sound soon,” Anbamuthan said.

Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail

