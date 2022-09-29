Home / India News / Boat capsizes in Assam’s Dhubri, at least 7 people missing

Boat capsizes in Assam’s Dhubri, at least 7 people missing

india news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:52 PM IST

The boat was carrying a team for the inspection of erosion near an under-construction bridge when it capsized in the Brahmaputra in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday

The river Brahmaputra. (AFP)
The river Brahmaputra. (AFP)
ByUtpal Parashar

At least seven people, including an officer, were missing after a boat carrying a team for the inspection of erosion near an under-construction bridge capsized in the Brahmaputra in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday, an official said.

“There is a small channel near the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge. The team was crossing the channel on a wooden boat when it hit something and capsized,” said Dhubri deputy commissioner MP Anbamuthan. He added that the boat was carrying around 25 persons, many of them from the Dhubri circle office.

Anbamuthan said that some managed to swim to safety while others were rescued. He added State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and Border Security Force teams were pressed into search and rescue operations.

Anbamuthan said circle officer Sanju Das is among the seven persons missing. “Efforts are underway to rescue them and we hope they will be found safe and sound soon,” Anbamuthan said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out