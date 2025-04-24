Gorakhpur, The bodies of a young man and woman were found in a field here Thursday morning in a suspected case of double suicide, two days after they went missing, police said. Bodies of young couple found in Gorakhpur field, suicide pact suspected

The bodies were found near the Chiutha bridge under the Chiluatal police station area. The two were lying approximately 100 metres apart, with the woman's face covered by a mask. A bottle of poison, a handbag, and a 'dupatta' were found near her, according to police.

The couple's scooter was recovered parked on the roadside nearby. Police said the two had been missing for two days before villagers discovered the bodies and alerted authorities.

According to preliminary investigations, there were no visible external injuries on either body, and police suspect the two may have died by suicide.

SP North Jitendra Kumar Srivastav said, "Both bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. Their families have been informed. Based on the scooter's number plate, it has been traced to Manish Girdharilal Sharma, a resident of Ramnagar Colony in Ayodhya."

Police later identified the deceased as Vishwanath, a native of Chhote Bajha village under Campierganj police station and an employee at a hospital in Gurugram. The woman, Neetu, was from Kunjalgarh village, just two kilometres away.

The two were reportedly in a relationship that began in high school and lasted six years. However, caste differences between their families led to disapproval from both sides. Neetu had earlier been married but had separated from her husband, locals claimed.

Villagers said her family was planning her remarriage, which was opposed by Vishwanath's family.

Police said they are also looking into reports that Vishwanath had recently told friends he did not expect to live long but wanted their "love story" to be remembered.

