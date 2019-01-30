Bodo outfit chief, 9 others get life sentence for 2008 Assam serial blasts which left 81 dead

The Guwahati Special CBI court has sentenced National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) founder and chief Ranjan Daimary and 9 others to life in prison in the 2008 Assam serial blasts in which 81 people had died.

On Monday, the Special CBI court had held Daimary and 13 others guilty in the case. The court’s verdict came more than 10 years after the blasts took place. Apart from the 81 people who died, as many as 470 people were reported to have suffered injuries when as many as 11 bombs went off across the markets of Guwahati and surrounding areas.

The 2008 serial blasts in Assam are believed to be one of the worst terror strikes in India which were carried out just a little less than a month before the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

The 2008 Assam bombings took place on October 30 around noon with at least 11 bombs going off almost simultaneously at three places in Guwahati and Bongaigaon, Barpeta, and Kokrajhar. The CBI had earlier said RDX and ammonium nitrate and Trinitrotoluene (TNT) was used to trigger the blasts.

Mridul Goyary, one of the accused, was acquitted in the case. Speaking to the media on Monday after his conviction, Daimary said that they would fight the case in a higher court.

“There were a total of 22 accused out of which 15 faced trial. Seven others remain absconding while two of them are believed to be dead,” said TD Goswami, special public prosecutor engaged by the CBI for the trial said.

