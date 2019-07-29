Body of BJP worker accused of killing Trinamool Congress man found

A 45-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker’s body was recovered from a canal at Goghat in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Sunday, days after he had gone missing after being accused of murdering a worker of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Goghat police station in-charge Samir Dey said prima facie injuries on Kashinath Ghosh’s body suggest he was murdered. He did not give any further details. Biman Ghosh, a local BJP leader, said Kashinath Ghosh was an active worker of his party and accused “TMC goons” of killing him. District TMC president Dilip Yadav has denied the allegation.

A spate of political killings has been reported from West Bengal since the April-May national elections. The TMC and BJP have accused each other for them. The BJP made signification inroads into the state in the polls and won 18 out of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, up from two in 2014.

Kashinath Ghosh was an accused in TMC worker Lalchand Bag’s killing. Bag was beaten to death at Nakunda on July 22.

