Body of missing Dalit woman found in UP

Two months after a Dalit woman, 22, went missing, her decomposed body was found buried in a septic tank behind Divyanand Ashram in Unnao’s Dosti Nagar locality, said police on Friday.

Divyanand Ashram was constructed by Fateh Bahadur Singh, a former minister in the Samajwadi Party (SP) government, said police.The minister’s son Rajol Singh is the main accused in the case, said police, adding the body was exhumed, on the basis of the location revealed by Rajol and his accomplice Suraj, on Thursday night.

The inspector probing the case has been suspended.“Inspector (kotwali) Akhilesh Chandra Pandey who had been investigating the case was suspended for negligence, hiding facts and inaction,” said superintendent of police, Unnao, Dinesh Tripathi.

The police said that the matter appeared to be of a relationship gone wrong.

Meanwhile, the incident drew sharp criticism from political parties. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday targeted the SP and demanded justice for the victim’s family. “Recovery of the body of a Dalit woman in the SP leader’s field in Unnao district is a very sad and serious matter. The family members were already suspecting the SP leader about her abduction and murder. The state government should immediately take strict legal action against the culprits to get justice for the victim’s family,” she tweeted.

Commenting on the case, Union minister Anurag Thakur said: “This is a sad and unfortunate incident. The involvement of the SP leader in the incident shows the real face of the Samajwadi Party. No one would be spared. It is the BJP government that does justice.”

“Chief minister is directly responsible for the murder of Dalit girl; the accused arrested in the case has no connection with the (Samajwadi) party whatsoever,” read the SP’s statement.

“We express grief and extend sympathies to bereaved family and demand stringent action against those involved,” the statement read.

Accusing police of inaction, the victim’s mother had attempted self-immolation in front of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s vehicle in Lucknow on January 24.

As the issue snowballed into a controversy, the police arrested Rajol Singh and sent him to judicial custody. During interrogation, Rajol told the police about Suraj, a resident of Navagaon Hardoi, said the police.

SP (Unnao) said, “Accused Rajol had called the victim near Hardoi bridge. He took her to the ashram on a motorcycle, where Suraj was waiting for them. The duo took the woman to a room, where they allegedly strangulated her with a rope.”

After the victim went missing on December 8, her mother had accused Rajol of the kidnapping. “I kept running from one place to other, but no one took any action on my complaint,” she added.

Initially, the victim’s family refused to cremate the body saying that they did not believe in the autopsy findings. However, police pacified the family members and assured to address their concerns, following which the cremation took place.

Police sources said that the post-mortem examination revealed several injury marks on the woman’s body, including one on the head apparently caused by a blunt object.