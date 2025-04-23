Gorakhpur, Seven workers were on Wednesday injured, two of them critically, after a boiler exploded at a fast food manufacturing unit in Gorakhpur, officials said. Boiler blast at Gorakhpur factory injures 7 workers; 2 critical

The blast, which occurred at Total Fast-Food Products Limited in GIDA Sector-13, led to a partial collapse of the factory's tin shed and boundary wall.

The boiler, used for drying noodles, is suspected to have triggered the explosion, police said.

The injured workers, all migrant labourers from Bihar, were initially rushed to the Community Health Centre in Piprauli and were later referred to BRD Medical College, where two of them — Umar Farooq and Majid — are reported to be in critical condition with severe burn injuries, the officials added.

The intensity of the explosion was such that it was heard several kilometres away, triggering panic in the area. Thick smoke and flying debris caused workers and local residents to flee the premises, some reportedly jumping over the gates in panic.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care.

Senior officials including the commissioner, district magistrate, DIG and SSP visited the hospital and instructed the medical staff to prioritise treatment.

The factory, owned by Himanshu Mani Tripathi and located at plot number D-20, produces packaging materials like cardboard and paper plates, as well as instant noodles under the brand name 'Junior'.

"Technical experts have been called in to assess the site. Prima facie, the explosion appears to be due to the boiler used in the production process," SP North Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said.

Authorities are attempting to contact the factory owner.

A probe is on to ascertain the exact cause of the blast and whether safety protocols were being followed, said Tehsildar R K Kannaujia.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.