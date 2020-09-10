e-paper
Home / India News / Bombay HC tells Maharashtra to consider emergency parole to prisoners from other states

Bombay HC tells Maharashtra to consider emergency parole to prisoners from other states

The High Court’s directive came on a bunch of prisoners having their places of residences outside Maharashtra challenging their exclusion from the benefit of emergency parole during the Covid-19 pandemic and seeking a direction to the state government to reconsider the decision.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 11:22 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumai
The Arthur Road jail in Mumbai .
The Arthur Road jail in Mumbai . (HT Photo)
         

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to consider extending the benefit of emergency parole, being granted to certain prisoners in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, also to the prisoners who are from outside the state.

A division bench of justice TV Nalawade and justice MG Sewlikar directed the government to take a decision in this regard in 15 days.

The directive came on a bunch of prisoners having their places of residences outside Maharashtra challenging their exclusion from the benefit of emergency parole and seeking a direction to the state government to reconsider the decision.

Their lawyers pointed out to HC that the high powered committee (HPC), appointed by the state government, pursuant to March 2020 directions of the Supreme Court to decongest prisons for preventing spread of coronavirus in jails, has extended the benefit of emergency parole to certain categories of prisoners.

The lawyers submitted that the convicts having their residences outside Maharashtra have been excluded by the HPC from the benefit primarily in view of the fact that due to travel restrictions prevailing at the relevant time, the convicts could not have reached their homes even if released on emergency parole.

But now, they said, the Union ministry of home affairs had on August 22, 2020 written to the chief secretaries of all states that there are no restrictions on interstate or intra-state movement of people or goods, and urged the chief secretaries to ensure that no such restrictions are imposed locally.

The lawyers submitted that in view if this changed circumstances the state government needs to reconsider the HPC decision as regards granting emergency parole to prisoners from other states.

The HC said it was desirable that the changed circumstances were considered by the state government, and directed the government to take decision in the matter within 15.

