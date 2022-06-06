Bommai defends RSS, accuses Congress of running slander campaign

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday accused the Congress of running a slander campaign against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said the Congress will face defeat in next year’s Karnataka assembly polls due to its stand to target a nationalist organisation like RSS.

“The Congress is indulging in a slander campaign against RSS. But the people know everything about RSS,” Bommai said in Hubballi, about 450 km from Bengaluru.

“The RSS is a patriotic, nationalist organisation engaged in social service. RSS activists were in the forefront in rescuing the people during calamities and serving the affected people. RSS has done commendable work in many states. The Congress and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah are known RSS baiters. The Congress has lost power and its base in many states due to this stand. It will repeat in Karnataka, too,” the chief minister said.

The statements come even as the Congress senior leadership in Karnataka continued its tirade against the BJP for allegedly trying to include Hinduvta in all aspects of life and livelihood in India.

Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition and Congress legislature party leader, has been relentlessly attacking the RSS and the BJP central leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with just one year to go before the 2023 assembly election.

The Congress has passed a resolution in the recently concluded “Nava Sankalp Shibir” to stand with Christians and Muslims against the onslaught of “cultural terror and atrocities.”

R Ashok, Karnataka’s minister for revenue on Sunday, said: “The entire world knows about the strength and power of the RSS, which is a private and apolitical organisation. Earlier the Congress tried to ban the RSS twice but was made aware of its power and revoked the ban. Forget burning shorts and pant, the party itself will burn.”

On May 28, Siddaramaiah had questioned the RSS if they were “native Indians” or ‘Dravidians’.

“Are these RSS people native Indians? Unnecessarily, we don’t want to discuss it and so are quite...are Aryans from this country? Are they Dravidians? We will have to go to their origins,” Siddaramaiah said while speaking on a brewing controversy over a lesson regarding RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in school textbooks, HT reported.

The controversy has taken new turns especially following ongoing protests against the school textbook revision committee proposed changes in syllabus by its chairman, Rohit Chakrathirta.

The textbook revision committee was disbanded on Friday after several influential seers from various monasteries threatened an agitation against the government if it did not withdraw the books.

The students wing of the Congress had tried to forcefully enter the home of primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh in Tumakuru to protest against the changes in the textbook.

During this protest, the Congress had burnt a “chaddi” or shorts which are worn by members of the RSS. “They will criticise it. What else can they do?” Siddaramaiah said on Sunday.