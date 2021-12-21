‘Bommai to continue as CM’: BJP leaders rebuff speculation

Cabinet ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Monday said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will continue in his post, seeking to put at rest speculations about a possible change in leadership in Karnataka.

“The question of changing the chief minister does not arise at all. There is no need for anyone to dream about this. (BJP) central leaders have made it very clear that we will face the next election under Basavaraj Bommai,” R Ashok, Karnataka’s revenue minister and senior BJP leader, said on Monday.

Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education, said, “The repeated saying that the chief minister is irrelevant has no importance. It is not child’s play to keep changing the chief minister and the BJP does not have the need to do it.”

The statements come a day after Bommai was seen making an emotional speech in his home constituency of Shiggaon where he said that no post or position is permanent, setting off rumour mills of a possible change in leadership.

The fuel to this speculation has come from within the BJP itself, which has been a divided house ever since it came to power by engineering defections in 2019 with BS Yediyurappa at the helm.

Yediyurappa was forced to step down in July this year after almost a year of uncertainty and replaced by Bommai who is a relative newcomer to the saffron fold, adding to the disgruntlement within the BJP leaders who nurse dissent for being overlooked for the top chair.

The dissent was further compounded when union home minister and senior national BJP leader Amit Shah said , in September that the party will face the next elections under the leadership of Bommai.

Speculations have been rife that Bommai is likely to be replaced as the chief minister when he is expected to go abroad to get a knee-related surgery.

The BJP has vehemently denied this but several leaders like KS Eshwarappa have endorsed the likes of Murugesh Nirani to take over the top chair.

“Such speculation...all this is imaginary. It is like some astrologer making new predictions every day, so none of us listen to these nor believe in them. Basavaraj Bommai will continue and all the legislators and ministers are with him,” Ashok said.

Bommai has been at the receiving end of a string of poor shows in recent elections and piling corruption allegations, making it difficult for the chief minister in quelling speculations on leadership changes.

“In the beginning itself, Eshwarappa said there will be a change in CM and that Nirani will become the next chief minister. Nirani has also said that Bommai will become a central minister. In all this, the entire administration has collapsed. All ministers are talking about a change in chief minister in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said.