Bommai urges Kannada groups to call off statewide bandh on Dec 31

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday asked Kannada organisations to withdraw state-wide ‘bandh’ call on December 31 since the government has already taken action against “anti-Kannada forces” and was examining their demand for the ban legally.

A group of pro-Kannada organisations have called for a statewide bandh on December 31 demanding a ban on the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). The members of the outfit are suspected to have defaced the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi district on December 18 amid the ongoing dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the Belagavi region.

“I appeal to organisations… as per their wishes, we have already taken several decisions. We have taken strict action as per law against anti-Kannada forces. On the demand for banning MES, we are examining it legally. So I appeal to them through the media not to go ahead with the bandh. Bandh is not an answer for everything,” Bommai said.

He further said that the government would welcome if organisations want to put pressure in any other peaceful way, other than bandh. “So we earnestly appeal to the organisations to drop the bandh call,” he added.

The MES has been campaigning for a long to merge Marathi speaking regions in Belagavi with Maharashtra. Asked whether MES can be banned as per law, Bommai said, “We are examining it. I’m not saying it will be banned, I had said the same thing in the assembly as well. We will have to look into it.”

The organisers of the Bandh are yet to state their decision on the Bandh call

The act of burning Karnataka’s flag in Maharastra on December 14 led to unidentified persons pouring ink on a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Bengaluru. In response, Suspected MES supporters then allegedly damaged a statue of Rayanna and indulged in stone-pelting on Karnataka government vehicles in Belagavi. Following this prohibitory orders were passed by the police in certain areas of the district. Karnataka police also arrested seven people in connection with the vandalism.

Following this, as many as 35 organisations have extended support for the dawn-to-dusk bandh, however, several organisations like the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, Auto, schools and colleges associations, shopping malls association and several other commercial establishments have offered only moral support and said they will not participate in the bandh and will continue to function normally.