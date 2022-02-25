Bommai urges MEA to bring back students safely from Ukraine

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar to bring back Karnataka students safely from war-torn Ukraine, said a press release.

Speaking to media persons here today, Bommai said, “I have spoken to the Union External Affairs minister in the morning. The Union government is doing everything possible to bring back the stranded Indians safely. Possibilities of taking them to safety back through land route options are being explored as the air services have been hit by the war with Russia. There is information about secure movement possibilities towards the western part of Ukraine and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine is in touch with stranded Indian students.”

“We have appealed to ensure the safety of the students and make arrangements for their food and accommodation. Helplines have been set up by both Union and state governments. The Union minister for external affairs has appealed to the students to be careful till the war subsides,” Bommai added.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised Ukraine’s breakaway regions — Donetsk and Luhansk — as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations “to protect” the people in the Donbas region.Several countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia’s military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

Air India had organised three flights between India-Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26.The flights had to take off from Boryspil International Airport.

India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.