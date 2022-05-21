Bommai’s Delhi visit sparks buzz

Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday rushed to Delhi, sparking off speculation of a possible cabinet expansion as well as discussions about candidates for the upper houses of the state legislature and the Parliament.

Bommai had no plans to visit Delhi according to his daily engagements list but was forced to make the changes around noon, people aware of the developments said.

This is the chief minister s second such visit in 10 days as he continues to make trips to the national capital to get some respite from the growing infighting within his government, especially over the delay in expanding the cabinet which has five vacancies out of the total 34 berths.

There is also speculation of a possible change in the chief minister itself, according to one senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“There are some changes expected in senior leadership but the high command has to make this decision as well as announce it,” the leader said, requesting anonymity.

Ever since the change of Chief Minister in Tripura, rumour mills have fueled the possibility of similar developments in Karnataka.

Bommai remains confident of leading the party to the 2023 assembly elections but his entire rule since July last year has been about dowsing one crisis after another as well as dealing with allegations of fanning communal passions and giving a free hand to right-wing groups to deflect attention away from the lack of development programmes and welfare schemes.

“Any such decision regarding leadership or Cabinet exercise, only the high command would know, no one here,” said an unnamed party functionary, PTI reported.

There are also some candidates for upcoming whose names require more attention and deliberations, according to another person.

BS Yediyurappa’s son, BY Vijayendra’s name has also been mooted for the upper house of the state legislature, adding the possibility that the latter can make it into the cabinet of Bommai.

The Chief minister had dismissed all speculation of changes, especially his own, and tried to play down the crisis.

Bommai will also leave to Davos to attend the world economic forum annual meeting from May 22 to May 26.

