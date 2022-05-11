Book on Modi to become Gita for those in politics, says Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two decades of administrative stints, saying the government in his leadership has scripted the “all-inclusive development” of the country.

Speaking at the book launch of ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, Shah also said the Prime Minister should be seen from a holistic perspective and not from an isolated view to understand his political life.

“Those who believe in the all-round and all-inclusive development of India, those who believe in the path of a complete personality, for all such people who work in social service and politics, this book is going to emerge like a Gita,” the Union minister said, referring to the book which was released by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

Talking about the Prime Minister’s leadership, Shah said Modi did not have any experience of running the panchayat when he was elected as Gujarat chief minister but despite that, he won continuously and ran the state efficiently. “It is a matter of great achievement to be re-elected as chief minister again and again with such experience,” he said.

Shah also took a swipe at the Congress, saying “the earlier government was said to be a government with policy paralysis”. “In eight years, Prime Minister Modi has provided a lot of material for study in front of the world on how the policy can be decided,” he added.

The Modi-led BJP government makes policies which are good for the people of the country.

The schemes of Prime Minister Modi can be analysed in many ways, but he has always made them for the welfare of the people, Shah said.

The Union home minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government does not take such decisions which are liked by the people, but those which are good for the people. “He doesn’t do politics for votes. His speciality is immense love and immeasurable sensitivity for the downtrodden, tribal, poor and backward,” he said.

Calling Modi as the most popular leader of every region and section of society, Shah said:

“Those who are in front of me today have known Narendra Modi for the last 20 years. You have seen his successful 20 years. You have seen the difference in his leadership in India and Gujarat.”

“But as a student of Political Science, I would say that it is necessary to know the journey of 30 years before this. If you have to understand the journey of rising from the courtyard of poverty to becoming the Prime Minister of the country, from being a small worker to becoming the most popular leader in the world and the journey of becoming the PM of India, despite never being a member of the Panchayat you need to know about the first 30 years,” he added.

It is impossible to find such politicians whose family members are not known, the Union minister said. “Narendra Modi has worked all along as considering society as a family. He is the first such leader in the politics of the country, whose family no one has even heard of. Such a leader will not be found even after searching through binoculars,” he said.

HT tried to reach out to Congress leaders for a comment but did not get one immediately.

Naidu, who also addressed the gathering, complimented the authors of the book for their “incisive analysis and cogent presentation”.

“The book is a rare compilation that gives the readers a ringside view of the evolution of one of the most popular journeys of 20 years,” he said.

