New Delhi, A new book envisions India of 2047 as economically prosperous, socially harmonious, technologically advanced, and globally influential nation that aims to become a leader in innovation and a champion of sustainable development, says its author Aditya Pittie. Book presents roadmap for developed India by 2047

"Viksit Bharat: India @2047" poses the pivotal question: "What will India look like when it turns 100?" and seeks to answer it.

"As India approaches the centenary of its independence in 2047, we stand at a pivotal moment in our nation's history. The vision of Viksit Bharat - a developed India - beckons us forward, challenging us to transform our country into a global powerhouse that combines economic prosperity with social equity, technological advancement with cultural richness, and environmental sustainability with geopolitical leadership," the author says.

The book outlines a comprehensive roadmap that delves deep into every facet of this ambitious journey, providing a thorough plan for the next quarter-century of India's development, he adds.

From economic transformation and social welfare to technological innovation and environmental conservation, the book, published by Fingerprint, explores the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Each chapter provides an analysis of the current landscape and also offers recommendations to propel India forward.

"This book is a collection of facts and figures as well as a call to action. Through data-driven analysis, I aim to help policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and citizens contribute to this national mission," Pittie, an entrepreneur and angel investor, says.

"My vision with this book is not just to present India's tremendous potential but also to invite every Indian to participate in building our collective future," he says.

According to Shantanu Duttagupta, executive publisher of Fingerprint & Prakash Books, "Viksit Bharat: India @2047" is a "comprehensive, data-backed roadmap for India's transition to a USD 30 trillion economy. It offers actionable insights and strategic recommendations for policymakers, industry leaders, and all stakeholders driving the nation's growth trajectory."

The author says the book is structured to comprehensively analyse the various facets of the Viksit Bharat vision and present a detailed roadmap of the journey ahead.

"We begin with an overview of the Viksit Bharat vision, exploring its historical context and significance. Subsequent chapters delve into specific sectors and themes, each presenting a hypothesis, current data, and case studies, offering data-driven insights and actionable recommendations.

"The final chapters synthesise these insights into an integrated roadmap for 2047. The methodology includes extensive research and the latest statistical data to ensure a holistic understanding of the path to 2047," he writes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.