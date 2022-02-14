Brands swipe right to singles in Valentine Day special advertisements

It’s the season of love but you don’t have to have a partner to celebrate Valentine’s Day. On the special occasion, several brand endorsements moved away from showcasing couples in advertisements and chose to focus more on singles. The latest commercial by Pepsico India with its brand ambassador Salman Khan motivates the youth to own their singlehood with ‘Swag’ as the actor is seen saying, ‘Is Valentine’s Day, apne aap ko single mat bolo. Tum ho Swag Se Solo!’.

Saumya Rathor, category lead, cola, PepsiCo India, stated, “Over the years, we have had our pulse on the ever-evolving beliefs and feelings of the younger generation. Keeping this in mind, this Valentine’s Day, we are excited to put forward a unique twist to what is traditionally seen as a week of celebrating couples. The brand endeavors to empower the singletons and not bow down to the peer pressure that they may feel. The intent is to urge the youngsters to have a relationship with themselves that is filled with self-confidence, unshakeable self-belief and swag.”

Another brand, Faasos came up with #DateAWrap campaign to focus on singles. “Our core brand belief is doing the un-regular and breaking stereotypes. Love is in the air, and while many brands participate in campaigns to give their customers incentives on Valentine’s Day, we strive to be different. This year, we are encouraging people, especially singles, to love and treat themselves with its unique campaign,” said Indrajit Ghosh, VP - Marketing Communication, Rebel Foods.

Mondelez, Cadbury 5 Star rolled out a digital campaign that relieves singles from ‘What are you doing on Valentine’s Day?’. Last year Nestle’s Polo also shifted the focus and showed interest in singles with the tag line - “It’s Cool to be Single”. Globally, brands such as DoorDash and Shake Shack are also playing cupid for singles on the occasion.

Brand strategists and ad gurus believe that is a way to break stereotypes, target and encourage singles to indulge in self-love and boost confidence. Brand strategist, Harish Bijoor says, “Larger portion of the target audience is not in love but wants to be in love and feels terrible about it. The term valentine widows exists irrespective of the gender which makes them feel lonely, so how does one tackle? It means that one needs to glamorise the single life and show the pride in being single.”

Echoing similar sentiments ad film director Sudip Bandyopadhyay also says, “Singles feel left out and don’t have someone to celebrate the day with. And commercials like these makes feel single better that it’s perfectly fine. It’s to boost the confidence and let go the feeling of being left out.”

Experts also believe that it’s a way to declutter in the world of ads and put forward a fresh approach. Brand Guru, Jagdeep Kapoor says, “There is potential for the future. It can also cut the clutter in the campaign and reduce boredom of normal couple campaigns. It is a fresh approach and seems ‘ narcissistic’ but is a unique approach for memorability. Valentine’s Day is about love, beginning by loving yourself, loving another and then loving the world.”

Another reason for targeting singles in Valentine’s Day could be the cultural change in the youth feels ad filmmaker Ajay Gahlaut. He says, “A whole new lot of youngsters are rarely in a committed relationships, there are fewer couples in the era of dating apps and a lot of it is casual. Moreover, people nowadays are single by choice and commercials want to target and appeal to that segment.”