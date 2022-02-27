Home / India News / Breaking: Australia arrive in Pakistan for first cricket tour in 24 years
Breaking: Australia arrive in Pakistan for first cricket tour in 24 years

  Breaking news updates February 27, 2022:
Published on Feb 27, 2022 06:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 27, 2022 06:47 AM IST

    Australia arrive in Pakistan for first cricket tour in 24 years

    The Australian cricket team arrived in Pakistan for the first tour in 24 years.

breaking news
india news

Maruti Baleno or Tata Altroz? Price, features and spec compared

  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno competes with rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz are two well equipped competitors in the premium hatchback segment.&nbsp;
Published on Feb 27, 2022 06:45 AM IST
india news

New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date: Details here

  • Okinawa Okhi 90 will be a new high-speed electric scooter from the brand.
Okhi 90 electric scooter from Okinawa will take the fight against the rivals such as Ola S1 and Simple One.
Published on Feb 27, 2022 06:45 AM IST
india news

‘India’s power is for world’s welfare, not to scare anyone’

  • Noting that intelligence and educational qualifications were not enough, Singh exhorted the students to cultivate good values.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Amal K S/HT photo industan Times)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 05:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

IAF pulls out of multinational air exercise in UK

  • IAF announced on Twitter that it will not take part in the drills “in light of recent events”. 
The decision to pull out of the exercise came amid a deepening crisis in Ukraine with Russian troops advancing on Kyiv and other key cities. (Representational image)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 04:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Air India's 2nd evacuation flight with 250 Indians from Ukraine lands in Delhi 

  • Air India's third evacuation flight, AI1940, which will depart from Hungarian capital Budapest, is also scheduled to return with evacuees to Delhi on Sunday.
Ukraine evacuation: The second evacuation flight, AI1942, carrying 250 Indian citizens landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 am on Sunday, the officials said.
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 03:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Shubhangi Gupta, New Delhi
india news

Police fail to exhume Anish Khan’s body for 2nd post-mortem 

On Saturday when the police reached the village around 5:30 in the morning to exhume the body, villagers staged a protest and didn’t allow the cops to exhume the body.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) leader Biman Bose with West Bengal party secretary Surjya Kanta Mishraand other Left Front leaders at a protest march against the alleged killing of student leader Anish Khan, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Two days before polls, 2 killed, 5 injured in explosion in Manipur’s Churachandpur

Police officials said that the cause of the explosion is suspected to be a shell picked up by some people close to the Border Security Force firing range near the location.
The site of the explosion in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday evening. (SOURCED.)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:54 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar
india news

At Anis Khan’s village, locals point finger at TMC, police for his death

Salem Khan, father of the former student of Kolkata’s Aliah University, alleged that Anis was thrown off the roof by three civic police volunteers, who ran up the stairs soon after he opened the main gate on hearing them knock at 1.10am on February 19.
At Bengal student leader Anis Khan’s village, locals point finger at TMC, police for his death
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 05:28 AM IST
ByTanmay Chatterjee, Amta
india news

AMU yet to decide on common entrance test

The education ministry has announced that it will conduct a Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses from academic session 2022-23.
The academic council of the Aligarh Muslim University, in a special meeting held on December 4, 2021, decided to constitute a committee to decide on the matter, the university said in a statement on Saturday. (HT File)
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 05:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Police fail to exhume student activist Anis Khan’s body for second autopsy amid stir

Protests by students and youth wings of political parties continued in the state. At Panchla in Howrah, protestors mobbed the office of the police superintendent
Student activist Anis Khan was found dead outside his home on February 19. (ANI)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata:
india news

Kerala: Hardship drives four of family to suicide

Four members of a family in Kerala on Saturday died allegedly by suicide as they were unable to bear with hardship
The bodies have been sent for a postmortem, the police said, adding that the head of the family had cases filed against him and they included a case of murder. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Palakkad
india news

Madras high court allows minor boy to donate part of his liver to father

The petition prayed for a direction to the Medical and Family Welfare secretary and the Medical Education Director and the Authorisation Committee for Implementation of Human Organ Transplantation to grant necessary approval for the ‘part liver transplantation’ to be performed urgently at the local Velammal Multi Speciality Hospital.
Sitting at the Madurai bench, Justice Abdul Quddhose granted the permission, while allowing a writ appeal from minor Vishvaadharshan Allu, represented by his mother Aswini Allu of Madurai, recently. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Hijab case petitioners will be cut into pieces: ABVP leader

Even though there has been outrage on social media demanding action against the leader, police in Vijayapura are yet to register an FIR against the leader.
The six girls she was referring to are the students of the government pre-university college in Udupi, who have approached the Karnataka high court after they were denied entry into the college for wearing a hijab. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 05:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Will take care of state students after they reach Delhi: Andhra on Ukraine evacuation

The Andhra Pradesh government has so far traced 423 students from the state studying in war-hit Ukraine and established contact with them, a senior official said on Saturday in Amravati.
A batch of Indian students holding Indian National flags enter Hungary en route to India during the Ukraine-Russia war, in Budapest on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Amaravati
india news

Tamil Nadu students stuck in Ukraine send evacuation SOS

A video of Tamil Nadu students holed up in some kind of a facility showed a number of youth cramped with their belongings, making the appeal to the government to ensure their safety and take all steps for their early return home.
Another student requested for urgent intervention from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine for their safety in the embattled eastern European nation. (SOCIAL MEDIA)
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 27, 2022
