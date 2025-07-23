Pune, The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has launched an inter-caste and interfaith matchmaking centre, to dismantle caste and religious barriers and offer hope to people seeking life partners beyond such boundaries, a representative of the anti-superstition body said. Breaking barriers: Anti-superstition body launches inter-caste matchmaking centre

Claiming it to be the first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti member Hamid Dabholkar told PTI on Wednesday that it is a part of the organisation's long-standing mission to promote rationalism and social equality.

The service is open to individuals and families who voluntarily support inter-caste and interfaith marriages and registration at the centre is free, said Hamid, who is the son of slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar.

"There have been attempts to create rifts within communities and faiths in the state as well as across the country. It is becoming increasingly difficult for individuals seeking partners beyond the boundaries of caste or religion. This initiative aims to offer support and hope to such individuals," he said.

Shankar Kanse, the state coordinator of the matchmaking centre, and another coordinator Dr Dnyandev Sarvade appealed to prospective brides, grooms and their parents to register at the facility.

"Once registered, suitable matches will be suggested based on mutual preferences, and a verification process will ensure decisions are made with informed consent. Couples are also encouraged to marry under the Special Marriage Act or through Satyashodhak rituals," said Kanse.

The matchmaking centre not only supports inter-caste and interfaith unions, but also welcomes applications from widows and widowers looking to remarry, he added.

"Dr Narendra Dabholkar believed that caste is the biggest superstition, and inter-caste marriages can be a powerful tool to annihilate the caste system. We have launched the initiative with this belief," Kanse said.

He claimed the MANS operates Maharashtra's first 'Safe House' for inter-caste and interfaith couples, located in Satara district, providing them with temporary shelter and protection.

"So far, in the past year, around 18 couples have availed the Safe House facility in Satara," he said.

In addition to providing temporary shelter, the MANS also extends legal aid and works towards reconciliation with the families of such couples, Kanse said.

The state government has also established safe houses in various districts, often within government guest houses or quarters, to provide shelter and security to inter-caste and interfaith couples facing threats or violence.

