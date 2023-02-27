BREAKING: Heroin valued at 8 crore seized in Assam, 3 held

Live
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 07:40 AM IST
Mon, 27 Feb 2023 07:40 AM
Voting begins for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh bypoll; 18 candidates in fray
Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, a poll official said.
Mon, 27 Feb 2023 07:26 AM
Heroin valued at ₹8 crore seized in Assam, 3 held
Heroin worth ₹8 Crore seized by East Guwahati Police in a special operation in Nalapara, Basistha. 3 people namely Abdul Rosid, Mujammil Haque, Mohd Zamal Ali arrested: Guwahati police
