BREAKING: Heroin valued at ₹8 crore seized in Assam, 3 held
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 07:40 AM IST
Feb 27, 2023 07:40 AM IST
Voting begins for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh bypoll; 18 candidates in fray
Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, a poll official said.
Feb 27, 2023 07:26 AM IST
Heroin valued at ₹8 crore seized in Assam, 3 held
Heroin worth ₹8 Crore seized by East Guwahati Police in a special operation in Nalapara, Basistha. 3 people namely Abdul Rosid, Mujammil Haque, Mohd Zamal Ali arrested: Guwahati police
Voting begins for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh bypoll; 18 candidates in fray
Published on Feb 27, 2023 07:26 AM IST
The contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.
Published on Feb 27, 2023 07:26 AM IST
Voting begins for Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly bypoll
Published on Feb 27, 2023 07:25 AM IST
Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants.
2 accused in Moosewala case killed by Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail
Published on Feb 27, 2023 03:06 AM IST
TARN TARAN: Two gangsters lodged in the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala were killed during a clash among inmates on Sunday, police said
After Dahl, Fleming’s James Bond books come with a ‘woke’ rewrite
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 02:26 AM IST
The James Bond novels have been rewritten to purge them of all racial references as Ian Fleming Publications Ltd, the company that owns the literary rights to the author’s work, prepares to reissue the thrillers featuring 007 in April to mark 70 years since the first book in the series was published
‘Sonia Gandhi not retiring from politics’: Congress leader rejects speculation
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 03:50 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi is not retiring from politics, Congress leader Alka Lamba said on Sunday, a day after the former party president said that she was happy that her innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo yatra.
Quota in higher judiciary to caste census, Congress draws outreach plan
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 03:35 AM IST
The Congress party on Sunday promised to consider reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the higher judiciary, earmark a portion of the general budget for them and include the poorer sections among them in the economically weaker section quota.
UP no longer known for poor law and order: PM
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 05:01 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the state of Uttar Pradesh has rid itself of an identity associated with poor law-and-order, and is instead known for progressing rapidly, during a video address on Sunday, when he praised his party’s administration led by Yogi Adityanath
3 employees sacked over‘anti-national’ activities in J&k
Published on Feb 27, 2023 02:06 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday dismissed three employees – two from Kashmir and one from Jammu division – under Article 311 of Constitution for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, officials said
Modi to release ₹16k-crore as PM Kisan payout today
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 01:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse cash worth ₹16,800 crore to nearly 80 million farmers under the PM-KISAN income-transfer scheme for agriculturists on Monday in Karnataka’s Belagavi, an official statement said.
Many countries drawn to India’s UPI, says PM Modi
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 02:43 AM IST
India’s digital transformation has been lauded by many countries, which are showing interest in the country’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), PM Modi said on Sunday
India to get civil aviation research centre by year end
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 01:37 AM IST
New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Research Organisation, a facility with advanced simulators being established in Hyderabad, will become fully operational by the end of this year and will have , a civil aviation ministry official said
Urgent action needed on urban development to achieve a $5 trillion economy: KP Singh
Published on Feb 27, 2023 01:29 AM IST
He said there is an urgent need to shun the mid-50s socialist urbanisation policy of “thinking small, and managing shortages”
AAP to carry out nation-wide protest today after Manish Sisodia's arrest
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 04:26 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called for a nation-wide protest against Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest.
Petition against ED chief's third extension given in political interest, SC told
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 04:25 AM IST