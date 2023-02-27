Home / India News / BREAKING: Heroin valued at 8 crore seized in Assam, 3 held
BREAKING: Heroin valued at 8 crore seized in Assam, 3 held

india news
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 07:40 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 27, 2023 07:40 AM IST

    Voting begins for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh bypoll; 18 candidates in fray

    Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, a poll official said.

  • Feb 27, 2023 07:26 AM IST

    Heroin valued at 8 crore seized in Assam, 3 held

    Heroin worth 8 Crore seized by East Guwahati Police in a special operation in Nalapara, Basistha. 3 people namely Abdul Rosid, Mujammil Haque, Mohd Zamal Ali arrested: Guwahati police

breaking news top news

Voting begins for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh bypoll; 18 candidates in fray

india news
Published on Feb 27, 2023 07:26 AM IST

The contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.

Over 3.34 lakh voters, including 1.61 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election.
PTI |
BREAKING: Heroin valued at 8 crore seized in Assam, 3 held

india news
Published on Feb 27, 2023 07:26 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Voting begins for Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly bypoll

india news
Published on Feb 27, 2023 07:25 AM IST

Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants.

The by-poll to the Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.(PTI)
PTI |
2 accused in Moosewala case killed by Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail

india news
Published on Feb 27, 2023 03:06 AM IST

TARN TARAN: Two gangsters lodged in the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala were killed during a clash among inmates on Sunday, police said

2 accused in Moosewala case killed by Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail
ByAnil Sharma
After Dahl, Fleming’s James Bond books come with a ‘woke’ rewrite

india news
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 02:26 AM IST

The James Bond novels have been rewritten to purge them of all racial references as Ian Fleming Publications Ltd, the company that owns the literary rights to the author’s work, prepares to reissue the thrillers featuring 007 in April to mark 70 years since the first book in the series was published

HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
‘Sonia Gandhi not retiring from politics’: Congress leader rejects speculation

india news
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 03:50 AM IST

Sonia Gandhi is not retiring from politics, Congress leader Alka Lamba said on Sunday, a day after the former party president said that she was happy that her innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo yatra.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Raipur
Quota in higher judiciary to caste census, Congress draws outreach plan

india news
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 03:35 AM IST

The Congress party on Sunday promised to consider reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the higher judiciary, earmark a portion of the general budget for them and include the poorer sections among them in the economically weaker section quota.

Nava Raipur, Feb 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel greets former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi and others at the final day of the party's 85th Plenary Session, in Nava Raipur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Bhupesh Baghel Twitter)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Raipur
UP no longer known for poor law and order: PM

india news
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 05:01 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the state of Uttar Pradesh has rid itself of an identity associated with poor law-and-order, and is instead known for progressing rapidly, during a video address on Sunday, when he praised his party’s administration led by Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI/PIB)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
3 employees sacked over‘anti-national’ activities in J&k

india news
Published on Feb 27, 2023 02:06 AM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday dismissed three employees – two from Kashmir and one from Jammu division – under Article 311 of Constitution for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, officials said

HT Image
ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar
Modi to release 16k-crore as PM Kisan payout today

india news
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 01:44 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse cash worth ₹16,800 crore to nearly 80 million farmers under the PM-KISAN income-transfer scheme for agriculturists on Monday in Karnataka’s Belagavi, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Many countries drawn to India’s UPI, says PM Modi

india news
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 02:43 AM IST

India’s digital transformation has been lauded by many countries, which are showing interest in the country’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), PM Modi said on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
India to get civil aviation research centre by year end

india news
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 01:37 AM IST

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Research Organisation, a facility with advanced simulators being established in Hyderabad, will become fully operational by the end of this year and will have , a civil aviation ministry official said

India to get civil aviation research centre by year end
ByNeha LM Tripathi
Urgent action needed on urban development to achieve a $5 trillion economy: KP Singh

india news
Published on Feb 27, 2023 01:29 AM IST

He said there is an urgent need to shun the mid-50s socialist urbanisation policy of “thinking small, and managing shortages”

Rapid urban development must keep pace with the growth, which needs the government to rethink its land policy, KP Singh said. (HT)
ByRajeev Jayaswal
AAP to carry out nation-wide protest today after Manish Sisodia's arrest

india news
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 04:26 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called for a nation-wide protest against Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest.

Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia form Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.(PTI)
BySnehashish Roy
Petition against ED chief's third extension given in political interest, SC told

india news
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 04:25 AM IST

Submitting its affidavit in the matter on February 24, the government claimed that the petition has been filed by Congress leader Dr Jaya Thakur at the behest of her “political masters”.

Sanjay Mishra is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer who got his first one-year extension in 2020.
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
