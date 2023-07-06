Home / India News / LIVE: All eyes on NCP national executive meeting in Delhi after Mumbai showdown
Live

LIVE: All eyes on NCP national executive meeting in Delhi after Mumbai showdown

Jul 06, 2023 09:26 AM IST
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 06, 2023 09:26 AM IST

    Congress Core Committee to be held in Mumbai today

    Maharashtra Congress calls a meeting of Congress Core Committee today in Mumbai. The meeting will be chaired by the party's state president Nana Patole. Discussions on Opposition Leader and the current political situation in the state are expected to be held in the meeting. Discussions on upcoming Lok Sabha elections are also likely to be held.

  • Jul 06, 2023 09:12 AM IST

    Five mn Threads sign-ups in first four hours, says Zuckerberg

    Five million users have signed up to Threads, Meta's newly launched text-based social media platform and rival to Twitter, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday, just hours after the app's launch.

  • Jul 06, 2023 09:00 AM IST

    Three dead after missile strike on apartment block in Ukraine's Lviv

    Three people were killed after a missile hit an apartment block in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, its mayor said on Thursday.

  • Jul 06, 2023 08:56 AM IST

    Sharad Pawar's posters removed by NDMC

    Delhi | NCP President Sharad Pawar's posters and hoardings were removed by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

     Amid NCP vs NCP crisis in Maharashtra, two different meetings of the party were called by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar yesterday in Mumbai.

  • Jul 06, 2023 08:34 AM IST

    Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi

    NCP President Sharad Pawar leaves from his residence for Delhi where the party's National Executive meeting is scheduled for today.

  • Jul 06, 2023 08:25 AM IST

    'I don't think it's a secret..': US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on Modi's State visit

  • Jul 06, 2023 07:44 AM IST

    Jaishankar, Zanzibar President witness signing of agreement to set up IIT Madras campus

    "Witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of IIT Madras Zanzibar campus. Appreciate Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi gracing the occasion. This historic step reflects India’s commitment to the Global South," tweeted EAM Dr S Jaishankar

  • Jul 06, 2023 07:44 AM IST

    Heavy rain in Delhi

    Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city.

  • Jul 06, 2023 07:36 AM IST

    Over 67,000 devotees visit Amarnath cave shrine in first 5 days of pilgrimage

    A total of 67,566 pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave shrine since the beginning of the Yatra on July 1, an official statement said on Wednesday.

  • Jul 06, 2023 06:56 AM IST

    Ukraine governor reports casualties, infrastructure hit in Lviv

    At least four people were injured after overnight reports of explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and the casualty count was growing, a local official said.

  • Jul 06, 2023 06:52 AM IST

    Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP leaders of eastern states to meet in Guwahati today 

    Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, says, "A meeting of 12 eastern states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal will be held in Guwahati. During this meeting, presidents, general secretaries and other leaders of the respective states will be present. Preparation, and strategy for 2024 polls will be discussed during the meeting." 

  • Jul 06, 2023 06:13 AM IST

    Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Chile-Argentina border region

    An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck the Chile-Argentina border region on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

  • Jul 06, 2023 06:01 AM IST

    Four people rescued after a car got stuck in water in a Gujarat underpass

  • Jul 06, 2023 05:38 AM IST

    At least 27 die as bus falls into ravine in Mexico

    At least 27 people including a one-year-old baby died and 17 were left seriously injured after a bus en route from Mexico City to Yosondua fell into a ravine on Wednesday, reported Milenio.

  • Jul 06, 2023 05:23 AM IST

    Toxic gas leak in South Africa kills 16 people, police say

    At least 16 people, including three children, died when toxic gas leaked from a cylinder near Johannesburg, South African police said Wednesday.

