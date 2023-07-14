Live
BREAKING: PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 06:20 AM
Bullock tapped as first woman to head Australia's central bank
Michele Bullock will become the Reserve Bank of Australia's first woman chief in its 63-year history starting in September, the government said Friday, effectively sacking the incumbent after a series of unpopular rate hikes.
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 05:45 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honour of France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron, an official statement said.