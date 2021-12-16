Breaking News: PM Modi to address farmers today on natural farming
Thu, 16 Dec 2021 06:42 AM
Delhi's Air Quality Index remains in ‘very poor' category
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 337 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.
Thu, 16 Dec 2021 05:57 AM
PM Modi to address farmers today on natural farming
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers, scientists across the country during the valedictory session of the ongoing National Summit on Agro and Food Processing on Monday. The three-day summit is being held in Gujarat and it was organised to bring in a focus on natural farming and make farmers aware of its benefits.