Breaking News: PM Modi to address farmers today on natural farming

  Breaking news updates December 15, 2021:
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 06:42 AM IST
hindustan times.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 16, 2021 06:42 AM IST

    Delhi's Air Quality Index remains in ‘very poor' category

    Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 337 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

  • Dec 16, 2021 05:57 AM IST

    PM Modi to address farmers today on natural farming

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers, scientists across the country during the valedictory session of the ongoing National Summit on Agro and Food Processing on Monday. The three-day summit is being held in Gujarat and it was organised to bring in a focus on natural farming and make farmers aware of its benefits.

French defence minister Florence Parly to arrive in India today

It will be Parly's fourth visit to India since 2017. She had visited India in September last year primarily to attend a ceremony in Ambala that was held to induct the first batch of five Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 06:32 AM IST
PTI
india news

PM Modi to address farmers, scientists today on natural farming

  • According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will deliver his address through video conferencing at around 11am.
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 06:26 AM IST
hindustan times.com
india news

'Khela Hobe' in 2024; BJP will be defeated across India: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress registered a thumping victory against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal assembly elections in April this year. Since then, Banerjee has been uniting the opposition parties against the BJP for 2024 General Elections.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

LIVE: PM Modi to address farmers today on natural farming

  Breaking news updates December 15, 2021:
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 06:42 AM IST
hindustan times.com
india news

SC asks states to publicise Covid ex gratia scheme

  • The bench was taking stock of claims received by states and UTs and distribution of the ex-gratia amount of 50,000 each to applicants who lost a family member to Covid-19.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:18 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

To strengthen its base in Andhra, BJP to host massive rally in Vijayawada on Dec 28

A senior BJP leader familiar with the development said the four-hour-long meeting which went past midnight, decided that the party will go all out against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh, expose its failures, mishandling of the state finances, alleged anarchy by the ruling YSR Congress and blatant attacks on political rivals.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Odisha seeks special dispensation from Centre to catch up with frontline states

Odisha chief minister Patnaik said the state has made substantial improvement in the last two decades both in macroeconomic indicators and socio-economic indicators, adding that it needs a special dispensation from the Centre to catch up with the frontline states.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Debabrata Mohanty
india news

Kerala’s ambitious unisex uniform plan in schools runs into rough weather

Protestors, however, insisted that the move was anti-democratic and an encroachment on women’s right to wear anything they wished.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Ramesh Babu
india news

Top intelligence officer Sunil Bansal named Odisha DGP, takes over from Jan 1

1987 batch IPS officer Sunil Kumar Bansal, who will take over as Odisha DGP on January 1 on a two-year term, will wear the khaki for the first time in decades. He joined the Intelligence Bureau in 1994 on central deputation.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Debabrata Mohanty
india news

Madras high court asks CBI to probe Koreans’ escape from Tamil Nadu police custody

Choe Jae Won (42) and Choi Yong Suk (47), the general manager and managing director, respectively, of Chowel India Private Limited and residents of Kancheepuram district were arrested in June 2019 on charges of GST fraud to the tune of 40 crore under Section 69 of CGST Act, 2017.
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Kerala high court rejects plea against reappointment of V-C of Kannur varsity

The governor had sent a strongly-worded letter to the CM, saying he was forced to make certain appointments including that of Kannur vice chancellor. Raveendran was reappointed as the VC on November 23, the day his first term ended.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:01 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Free treatment for villagers who helped in Coonoor rescue operation: Army

The villagers rushed with water in their pots to put out the fire from the chopper. Their blankets were used to carry the injured army personnel. They also informed the fire services and police immediately.
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 01:00 AM IST
HT Correspondent
india news

Muslim outfits oppose Kerala’s unisex school uniform

The new uniform pattern was introduced in higher classes, class 10 onwards, and state higher education minister R Bindu inaugurated the event.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

BJP eyes Vijayawada to strengthen base in Andhra Pradesh

A senior BJP leader familiar with the development said the four-hour-long meeting which went past midnight, decided that the party has decided to go all out against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Telangana reports 2 cases of Omicron variant

Two passengers – one 24-year-old woman from Kenya and another 23-year-old man from Somalia tested positive for Covid-19 on their arrival on December 12.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 12:59 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Hyderabad
