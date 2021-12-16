Breaking News: PM Modi to address farmers today on natural farming

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Dec 16, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Delhi's Air Quality Index remains in ‘very poor' category
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 337 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.
Dec 16, 2021 05:57 AM IST
PM Modi to address farmers today on natural farming
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers, scientists across the country during the valedictory session of the ongoing National Summit on Agro and Food Processing on Monday. The three-day summit is being held in Gujarat and it was organised to bring in a focus on natural farming and make farmers aware of its benefits.
It will be Parly's fourth visit to India since 2017. She had visited India in September last year primarily to attend a ceremony in Ambala that was held to induct the first batch of five Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force.
Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress registered a thumping victory against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal assembly elections in April this year. Since then, Banerjee has been uniting the opposition parties against the BJP for 2024 General Elections.
A senior BJP leader familiar with the development said the four-hour-long meeting which went past midnight, decided that the party will go all out against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh, expose its failures, mishandling of the state finances, alleged anarchy by the ruling YSR Congress and blatant attacks on political rivals.
Odisha chief minister Patnaik said the state has made substantial improvement in the last two decades both in macroeconomic indicators and socio-economic indicators, adding that it needs a special dispensation from the Centre to catch up with the frontline states.
1987 batch IPS officer Sunil Kumar Bansal, who will take over as Odisha DGP on January 1 on a two-year term, will wear the khaki for the first time in decades. He joined the Intelligence Bureau in 1994 on central deputation.
Choe Jae Won (42) and Choi Yong Suk (47), the general manager and managing director, respectively, of Chowel India Private Limited and residents of Kancheepuram district were arrested in June 2019 on charges of GST fraud to the tune of ₹40 crore under Section 69 of CGST Act, 2017.
The governor had sent a strongly-worded letter to the CM, saying he was forced to make certain appointments including that of Kannur vice chancellor. Raveendran was reappointed as the VC on November 23, the day his first term ended.
The villagers rushed with water in their pots to put out the fire from the chopper. Their blankets were used to carry the injured army personnel. They also informed the fire services and police immediately.
