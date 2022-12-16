BREAKING: PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Russian President Putin
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 04:15 PM
'Frustrated' Bilawal's comments new low even for Pak: India's reply to targeting of PM Modi
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's comments are a new low even for Pakistan, the external affairs minister said on Friday in an official response to Bilawal's personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN. “ The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at the Mother of Democracy,” the ministry said in a statement.
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 03:51 PM
PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 03:47 PM
Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday
Indigenously-built guided missile destroyer 'INS Mormugao' will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday, in a boost to its maritime capability amid China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean region, PTI reported.
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 02:22 PM
'We have solved...': Punjab Police reveal details of Tarn Taran RPG attack
Punjab police on Friday said they had solved last week's RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) attack in the state's Tarn Taran district. Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said seven accused had been arrested and that Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa orchestrated an attack that involved two juveniles attacking the Sarhali Police Station with a RPG. Read more
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 12:38 PM
Aftab Poonawala, accused in murder of case, moves Delhi court for bail
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala, accused in murder of live-in partner, moves Delhi court for bail, reports ANI
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 10:40 AM
CUET to be conducted in May
Common University Entrance Test 2023 to be conducted between May 21-31, NEET-UG on May 7, PTI reports
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 10:27 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 killed in Rajouri following firing by terrorists
2 killed in Jammu's Rajouri following firing by terrorists near military hospital.
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 10:11 AM
Bangladesh bowled out for 150, Kuldeep Yadav hits Fifer
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav got his third five-wicket haul as India bowled out Bangladesh for just 150 on the third day of the opening Test.
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 08:53 AM
Chapra hooch tragedy
Bihar: The death toll in the Chapra hooch tragedy rises to 50, reported ANI.
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 07:25 AM
2 dead, dozens missing after landslide strikes campsite near Malaysian capital
Two people are dead and more than 50 are missing after a landslide struck a campsite in Malaysia early on Friday, officials said, as search and rescue personnel scoured the site for survivors. Read more
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 05:57 AM
Jaishankar hosts UN chief, UNSC member state for 'millet lunch' in New York
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday welcomed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other UNSC member states for a millets-based luncheon in New York, reported ANI.