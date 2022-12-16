Home / India News / BREAKING: PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Russian President Putin
BREAKING: PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Russian President Putin

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 04:22 PM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Dec 16, 2022 04:15 PM IST

    'Frustrated' Bilawal's comments new low even for Pak: India's reply to targeting of PM Modi

    Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's comments are a new low even for Pakistan, the external affairs minister said on Friday in an official response to Bilawal's personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN. “ The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at the Mother of Democracy,” the ministry said in a statement.

  • Dec 16, 2022 03:51 PM IST

    PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Dec 16, 2022 03:47 PM IST

    Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday

    Indigenously-built guided missile destroyer 'INS Mormugao' will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday, in a boost to its maritime capability amid China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean region, PTI reported.

  • Dec 16, 2022 02:22 PM IST

    'We have solved...': Punjab Police reveal details of Tarn Taran RPG attack

    Punjab police on Friday said they had solved last week's RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) attack in the state's Tarn Taran district. Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said seven accused had been arrested and that Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa orchestrated an attack that involved two juveniles attacking the Sarhali Police Station with a RPG. Read more

  • Dec 16, 2022 12:38 PM IST

    Aftab Poonawala, accused in murder of case, moves Delhi court for bail

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala, accused in murder of live-in partner, moves Delhi court for bail, reports ANI

  • Dec 16, 2022 10:40 AM IST

    CUET to be conducted in May

    Common University Entrance Test 2023 to be conducted between May 21-31, NEET-UG on May 7, PTI reports

  • Dec 16, 2022 10:27 AM IST

    Jammu and Kashmir: 2 killed in Rajouri following firing by terrorists

    2 killed in Jammu's Rajouri following firing by terrorists near military hospital.

  • Dec 16, 2022 10:11 AM IST

    Bangladesh bowled out for 150, Kuldeep Yadav hits Fifer

    Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav got his third five-wicket haul as India bowled out Bangladesh for just 150 on the third day of the opening Test.

  • Dec 16, 2022 08:53 AM IST

    Chapra hooch tragedy

    Bihar: The death toll in the Chapra hooch tragedy rises to 50, reported ANI.

  • Dec 16, 2022 07:25 AM IST

    2 dead, dozens missing after landslide strikes campsite near Malaysian capital

    Two people are dead and more than 50 are missing after a landslide struck a campsite in Malaysia early on Friday, officials said, as search and rescue personnel scoured the site for survivors. Read more

  • Dec 16, 2022 05:57 AM IST

    Jaishankar hosts UN chief, UNSC member state for 'millet lunch' in New York

    External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday welcomed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other UNSC member states for a millets-based luncheon in New York, reported ANI.

Dialogue only way forward, Modi tells Putin as Russia scales up Ukraine attacks

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 04:24 PM IST

This was the fifth phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin since February this year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in context of Ukraine crisis, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of SCO Summit in Uzbekistan in September that “today’s era is not of war”. (ANI File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in context of Ukraine crisis, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of SCO Summit in Uzbekistan in September that “today’s era is not of war”. (ANI File)

Kejriwal's jab at PM as US capital Washington, D.C. makes public buses free

Published on Dec 16, 2022 04:09 PM IST

The AP report was headlined - Washington D.C. is making public buses free forever.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

'Frustrated' Bilawal's comment new low: India retaliates to Pak poison on Modi

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 04:30 PM IST

India called out Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari’s remarks on PM Modi as uncivilised even by Pak standards and reminded the Bhutto-Zardari scion of 1971 genocide in Bangladesh at hands of Pak Army.

The external affairs ministry issued a strong statement condemning Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi. (ANI/PIB)
The external affairs ministry issued a strong statement condemning Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi. (ANI/PIB)

Vijay Diwas: Army celebrates 51 years of India's victory in 1971 war

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 04:09 PM IST

Over 3,000 Indian soldiers were killed in the war, which stretched over 13 days. Around 93,000 Pakistan soldiers laid their arms down before the Indian forces. It is marked as the largest military surrender after the second world war. The day is hailed as Vijay Diwas.

A special event was organised by the Army's Eastern Command which was attended by delegates from Bangladesh.(ANI)
A special event was organised by the Army's Eastern Command which was attended by delegates from Bangladesh.(ANI)

PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin speak on phone: Kremlin

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 04:16 PM IST

The two leaders had held an in-person bilateral meeting in September during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

PM Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold talks on the sidelines of SCO summit in Samarkand in September. (Twitter@PMOIndia)
PM Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold talks on the sidelines of SCO summit in Samarkand in September. (Twitter@PMOIndia)

Glad to see Bachchan, SRK take lead: Amid Pathaan row, Shiv Sena MP says this

Published on Dec 16, 2022 03:56 PM IST

Controversies around movies are built for political purposes and its high time to break the silence, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said praising Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's statements at Kolkata International Film Festival.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan both touched on the issues of censorship and social media trends amid the raging controversy over Pathaan.
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan both touched on the issues of censorship and social media trends amid the raging controversy over Pathaan.

Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday

Published on Dec 16, 2022 03:47 PM IST

The warship is packed with a plethora of sophisticated sensors, modern radar and weapons systems such as surface-to-surface missiles and surface-to-air missiles, according to the Indian Navy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to commission the ship at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.(MINT_PRINT)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to commission the ship at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.(MINT_PRINT)

‘Woeful infrastructure, lack of toilets’: Karnataka prisons report reveals

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 03:46 PM IST

From the creation of special sections demarcated for transgender persons in prisons to setting up of a central prison as mental health establishment, are some of the recommendations made in a report titled, ‘Inside Karnataka Prisons’, published by Karnataka state legal services authority and commonwealth human rights initiative (CHRI)

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

J&K firing: BJP demands compensation for kin of those killed in Rajouri

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 03:39 PM IST

This development comes after two civilians were killed and another injured in an alleged firing incident outside a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district early on Friday

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina termed the incident as a ‘serious issue’. (ANI image)
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina termed the incident as a ‘serious issue’. (ANI image)

'Bilawal, my family chose right side': BJP leader's retort to Pak's jibe

Published on Dec 16, 2022 02:53 PM IST

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala gave a point-by-point rebuttal to Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal attack on PM Modi and said he is thankful as an Indian Muslim that his family chose the right side.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala posted a reply to Bilawal Bhutto's derogatory attack on PM Modi and RSS.
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala posted a reply to Bilawal Bhutto's derogatory attack on PM Modi and RSS.

'We have solved...': Punjab Police reveal details of Tarn Taran RPG attack

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 02:25 PM IST

Tarn Taran police station attack: This is the second such incident in Punjab in the past seven months, after an RPG was launched at Punjab Police's intelligence HQ in Mohali in May.

Windows are seen broken after a low-intensity blast at Sarhali Police Station in Tarn Taran in Punjab. (ANI)
Windows are seen broken after a low-intensity blast at Sarhali Police Station in Tarn Taran in Punjab. (ANI)

Shashi Tharoor injured 'in action', sprains ankle after missing step at Parl

Published on Dec 16, 2022 02:15 PM IST

The winter session of Parliament that began December 7 will have a total of 17 working days, during which the government plans to introduce 16 new Bills.

Shashi Tharoor after sustaining injuries on left foot on Thursday at Parliament building, Delhi.(Shashi Tharoor)
Shashi Tharoor after sustaining injuries on left foot on Thursday at Parliament building, Delhi.(Shashi Tharoor)

'No compensation': Nitish on Bihar hooch deaths, tragedy; BJP's protest march

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 03:10 PM IST

CM Nitish Kumar said no compensation would be given to the families of those killed by spurious liquor.

said no compensation would be given to the families of those killed by spurious liquor. (PTI)
said no compensation would be given to the families of those killed by spurious liquor. (PTI)

‘National people’s movement’: Cong Prez Kharge on 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 01:45 PM IST

The yatra has so far traversed across 42 districts and eight states with over 730 kilometres still left to cover

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing media persons in this file image. (PTI imaghe)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing media persons in this file image. (PTI imaghe)

Air India pilots write to Tata management over long work hours, pilot shortage

Published on Dec 16, 2022 01:38 PM IST

HT has learnt that while the industry standard is to pay pilots for a minimum of 70-80 hours of flying, Tata group-owned Air India has a fixed pay of only 20 hours and pilots are paid on the ‘more you fly- the more you earn’ basis

The pilots have also raised the issue of denials and cancellation of the leaves by the management (Representative Photo)
The pilots have also raised the issue of denials and cancellation of the leaves by the management (Representative Photo)
