BREAKING: To confront China, Philippines to expand US access to military bases

Thu, 02 Feb 2023 06:52 AM
Australia to replace Queen Elizabeth's image on A$5 banknote
Australia will replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II from its A$5 currency note with a new design to reflect and honour the history of its Indigenous culture, the country's central bank said on Thursday. (Reuters)
Thu, 02 Feb 2023 06:17 AM
To help confront China, Philippines to expand US access to military bases: Report
The United States and the Philippines are expected to announce a deal Thursday that will give US troops access to another four military bases in the Southeast Asian nation, as the longtime allies seek to deter Chinese aggression in the region, reported AFP.