BREAKING: To confront China, Philippines to expand US access to military bases

Updated on Feb 02, 2023 06:52 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 02, 2023 06:52 AM IST

    Australia to replace Queen Elizabeth's image on A$5 banknote

    Australia will replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II from its A$5 currency note with a new design to reflect and honour the history of its Indigenous culture, the country's central bank said on Thursday. (Reuters) 

  • Feb 02, 2023 06:17 AM IST

    To help confront China, Philippines to expand US access to military bases: Report

    The United States and the Philippines are expected to announce a deal Thursday that will give US troops access to another four military bases in the Southeast Asian nation, as the longtime allies seek to deter Chinese aggression in the region, reported AFP. 

Tourism sector in focus as govt looks to boost jobs

Updated on Feb 02, 2023 12:40 AM IST

The tourism ministry, which has been allocated ₹2,400 crore, will cover the Integrated Development of Tourist Circuits around specific themes under the Swadesh Darshan scheme

People watch the Union Budget being presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. (HT PHOTO)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
‘The new tax regime still won’t benefit many’

Updated on Feb 02, 2023 12:37 AM IST

In the Union Budget presented on Wednesday, the finance minister made five announcements to reduce the tax burden of the hard-working middle class.

This budget 2023 aims to make the new tax regime more attractive. (Shutterstock)
ByNaveen Wadhwa
Union Budget 2023: Centre raises tax rebate limit, reduces slabs in key reforms

Published on Feb 02, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave tax payers across the spectrum – from those in the lowest tax bracket to those in the highest -- the kind of sweetener they have not seen in years.

The Union government made the new income tax regime the default tax regime. (Shutterstock)
ByRajeev Jayaswal
637 killed in animal attacks in last five years: Kerala minister

Published on Feb 02, 2023 12:27 AM IST

The minister was replying to an adjournment motion moved by the Opposition saying the government intervention in animal attack cases was minimal and people living in fringe areas were forced to fend for themselves. The minister admitted animal attacks have risen, but it was not true the government was not taking remedial measures.

At least 637 people were killed in Kerala in wild animal attacks in the last five years, state forest minister A K Saseendran said (Agencies/Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Both EPS, OPS name candidates for Erode East bypolls

Published on Feb 02, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Both the factions announced their candidates a day after Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said the party is not keen in contesting the bypoll and that their focus is on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “We will announce our stand (on supporting AIADMK candidate) in a day or two,” Annamalai said

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference over Erode (East) assembly bypoll which is scheduled to be held on February 27, in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Govt goes big on tribal welfare ahead of assembly elections

Published on Feb 01, 2023 11:11 PM IST

The tribal population is a key constituency for political parties this year, with assembly elections scheduled to be held in nine states — Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

In her Budget speech on Wednesday, the finance minister allocated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission that will be made available in the next three years. (ANI)
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
Budget 2023: From unemployment to rising prices, Oppn says key issues ignored

Updated on Feb 02, 2023 04:40 AM IST

Senior ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, however, defended the Union Budget and called the plan “progressive”, arguing that it will help empower all communities across the country

Union Budget: Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Prof Gourav Vallabh address a press conference at AICC in New Delhi on Wednesday. (HT Photo/Vipin Kumar)
ByAnish Yande, New Delhi
BJP alleges Odisha minister’s murder was result of BJD infighting, seeks CBI probe

Published on Feb 01, 2023 09:38 PM IST

BJP Odisha general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said the infighting in the BJD has reached the pinnacle and claimed that the picture of the conspiracy will get clearer if one joins all the dots

Odisha health minister Naba Das was shot dead by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police at Brajrajnagar town on Sunday. (File Photo)
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Daily brief: Education sector gets its highest ever allocation in Budget 2023

Published on Feb 01, 2023 08:55 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

While the 2022-23 Budget estimate allocated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,04,277.72 crore for the sector, the revised estimate curtailed it to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,881.13 crore.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk
MGNREGS allocation reduces by 33% to 60,000 crore in Union Budget

Updated on Feb 02, 2023 03:10 AM IST

An official justified the lower outlay for the flagship rural scheme, saying the number of people demanding work under MGNREGS was trending around pre-pandemic levels between July and November 2022

The Centre shelled out <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh crore and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97,000 crore in the pandemic-hit FY2021 and FY2022 respectively before demand started to wane as the economy opened up. (PTI File)
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Budget 2023-24: IITs to receive research grants for lab grown diamonds

Published on Feb 01, 2023 07:41 PM IST

Lab-grown diamonds are made using technology that replicates the natural diamond growing process and the result is a man-made diamond that is chemically, physically, and optically the same as those found beneath the earth’s surface

Lab-grown diamonds can be created by two processes - High-Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) and Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
SC seeks Centre’s stand on having statutory body for elephants

Published on Feb 01, 2023 07:37 PM IST

The Supreme Court asked the Centre whether it intended to have a statutory authority for protecting elephants similar to the lines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)

The elephant population in India is estimated to be 27,312 as per the 2017 census. (Representative Image/PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas
In Budget 2023-24, Centre’s hard push to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047

Updated on Feb 01, 2023 07:36 PM IST

Sickle cell disease is widespread among the tribal population in India where, according to government data, about 1 in 86 births among the Scheduled Tribes is affected by the disease.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the health ministry has begun work on the plan that includes distributing colour-coded cards to those duly screened based on their disease status (PTI File)
ByHT Correspondent
‘Pay 2 cr to Pfizer or go to jail’: Delhi HC to Triveni Interchem director

Updated on Feb 01, 2023 07:16 PM IST

According to Pfizer’s lawyer Pravin Anand, Triveni Interchem Private Limited and Triveni Chemicals were found to advertise and offer ‘for sale’ generic Palbociclib in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) form on their websites and IndiaMART (e-commerce platform), without any permission or authorisation from Pfizer

Delhi HC directed Kamlesh Singh, director of Triveni Interchem Private Limited to pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore to Pfizer over patent issue (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
