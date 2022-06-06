Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: Kerala confirms two cases of Norovirus

Updated on Jun 06, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

  • Mon, 06 Jun 2022 05:48 AM

    Kerala confirms two cases of Norovirus

    Kerala government on Sunday said norovirus infection, similar to the diarrhoea-inducing rotavirus, was confirmed in two children.

