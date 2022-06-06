Live
BREAKING: Kerala confirms two cases of Norovirus
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Kerala confirms two cases of Norovirus
Kerala government on Sunday said norovirus infection, similar to the diarrhoea-inducing rotavirus, was confirmed in two children.
The need to embrace self-regulation in marketing communications
‘If I am a responsible member of the fraternity, I regulate what I do myself. I shouldn’t need a constable to constantly peer over my shoulder and rap me on my knuckles if I flouted the Code.’
Published on Jun 06, 2022 01:00 AM IST
, New DelhiParitosh Joshi
Congress attacks BJP over leaders’ remarks against minorities
The party’s remarks came hours after the BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed.
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Prithvi Reddy named AAP Karnataka president
The party said Mohan Dasari is the new Bengaluru city president while Sanchith Sahani is the party’s state general secretary
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:50 AM IST
, BengaluruPress Trust of India
Heavy rains expected in Bengaluru, other parts of state
Rains are expected to continue across several regions of Karnataka, according to the meteorological department, adding to apprehensions of downpours could potentially harm crops
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Bommai defends RSS, accuses Congress of running slander campaign
The statements come even as the Congress senior leadership in Karnataka continued its tirade against the BJP for allegedly trying to include Hinduvta in all aspects of life and livelihood in India
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Cong continues to attack BJP on textbook row, demands withdrawal
The Congress has intensified its demands to withdraw all school textbooks from circulation to corner the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that is already on the back foot on the issue
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 12:46 AM IST
61 probe requests by CBI in graft cases still pending: Data
At least 60 requests of the CBI against 130 public servants under section 17A have been pending with various ministries and departments, including public sector banks and public sector units since 2018.
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:46 AM IST
, New DelhiNeeraj Chauhan
Covid-19 cases rise in Bengaluru, hospitalisation remains low
According to the state health department, Bengaluru urban district reported 100 new infections in a 24-hour-period on May 23, which has more than doubled to 291 in the 24-hour-period
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:44 AM IST
, BengaluruSharan Poovanna
Congress appoints 5 observers for 3 states as Rajya Sabha poll contest hots up
The party appointed AICC treasurer Pawan Bansal and Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo as observers for Rajasthan while Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and party leader Rajiv Shukla were appointed for Haryana.
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 05:25 AM IST
Rajnath to visit Vietnam, focus on strengthening defence relations
During his three-day visit, which will begin on June 8, the defence minister will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart ,General Phan Van Giang, to deepen bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Centre eyes umbrella scheme to boost food security missions
The government is also likely to tamper-proof the proposed scheme to prevent tweaking by states that could disrupt delivery channels and divert subsidised grains for the poor, people familiar with the development said.
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 05:24 AM IST
, New DelhiRajeev Jayaswal
Facebook didn’t block BJP MP’s fake accounts: Whistleblower
The document, with a transcript of logs and conversations under what appeared to be a task management system, showed that the whistleblower Sophie Zhang noted the network linked to BJP MP Vinod Sonkar could “cause civic harm by false amplification”.
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 12:34 AM IST
3 minors among seven drowned in Tamil Nadu’s Kedilam river: Police
On Sunday afternoon, they had gathered on the banks of the Kedilam river and were trapped due to an increase in water flow, police said. All seven persons were declared brought dead at the Cuddalore government hospital.
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:27 AM IST
A decade on, Kudankulam nuclear plant protesters say still face ordeal
As many as 8,956 people were slapped with 21 cases of sedition in Idinthakarai village and the adjacent Kudankulam village for protests against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:26 AM IST