Home / India News / BREAKING: Kerala confirms two cases of Norovirus
Live

BREAKING: Kerala confirms two cases of Norovirus

Breaking news June 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 06, 2022 05:48 AM IST

    Kerala confirms two cases of Norovirus

    Kerala government on Sunday said norovirus infection, similar to the diarrhoea-inducing rotavirus, was confirmed in two children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news top news
india news

BREAKING: Kerala confirms two cases of Norovirus

Breaking news June 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
india news

The need to embrace self-regulation in marketing communications

‘If I am a responsible member of the fraternity, I regulate what I do myself. I shouldn’t need a constable to constantly peer over my shoulder and rap me on my knuckles if I flouted the Code.’
The SPI provision is designed to be used in what the law would describe as ‘rarest of the rare’ cases. It is not, and should never become, the primary tool in the self-regulatory arsenal
The SPI provision is designed to be used in what the law would describe as ‘rarest of the rare’ cases. It is not, and should never become, the primary tool in the self-regulatory arsenal
Published on Jun 06, 2022 01:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByParitosh Joshi, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Congress attacks BJP over leaders’ remarks against minorities

The party’s remarks came hours after the BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed.
The Congress also rejected the BJP’s statement that it is ‘strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion’ as a ‘blatantly counterfeit pretence’.
The Congress also rejected the BJP’s statement that it is ‘strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion’ as a ‘blatantly counterfeit pretence’.
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Prithvi Reddy named AAP Karnataka president

The party said Mohan Dasari is the new Bengaluru city president while Sanchith Sahani is the party’s state general secretary
Prithvi Reddy has once again been appointed as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Karnataka state president. (HT)
Prithvi Reddy has once again been appointed as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Karnataka state president. (HT)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Heavy rains expected in Bengaluru, other parts of state

Rains are expected to continue across several regions of Karnataka, according to the meteorological department, adding to apprehensions of downpours could potentially harm crops
The meteorological department issued a yellow warning on Monday for isolated places in Bengaluru as well other districts such as Ramanagaram, Chikmagaluru and Chitradurga. (PTI)
The meteorological department issued a yellow warning on Monday for isolated places in Bengaluru as well other districts such as Ramanagaram, Chikmagaluru and Chitradurga. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Bommai defends RSS, accuses Congress of running slander campaign

The statements come even as the Congress senior leadership in Karnataka continued its tirade against the BJP for allegedly trying to include Hinduvta in all aspects of life and livelihood in India
The Congress will face defeat in next year’s Karnataka assembly polls due to its stand to target a nationalist organisation like RSS, says Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
The Congress will face defeat in next year’s Karnataka assembly polls due to its stand to target a nationalist organisation like RSS, says Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Cong continues to attack BJP on textbook row, demands withdrawal

The Congress has intensified its demands to withdraw all school textbooks from circulation to corner the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that is already on the back foot on the issue
DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Sunday said the government and its school textbook revision committee has removed several aspects relating to Dr BR Ambedkar. (ANI)
DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Sunday said the government and its school textbook revision committee has removed several aspects relating to Dr BR Ambedkar. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

61 probe requests by CBI in graft cases still pending: Data

At least 60 requests of the CBI against 130 public servants under section 17A have been pending with various ministries and departments, including public sector banks and public sector units since 2018.
Section 17A was brought in by the Centre through an amendment in the PC Act in July 2018, making it mandatory for police or CBI to seek previous approval for conducting any ‘enquiry’ or ‘inquiry’ or ‘investigation’ into any corruption-related offence.
Section 17A was brought in by the Centre through an amendment in the PC Act in July 2018, making it mandatory for police or CBI to seek previous approval for conducting any ‘enquiry’ or ‘inquiry’ or ‘investigation’ into any corruption-related offence.
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Covid-19 cases rise in Bengaluru, hospitalisation remains low

According to the state health department, Bengaluru urban district reported 100 new infections in a 24-hour-period on May 23, which has more than doubled to 291 in the 24-hour-period
Karnataka has 2,260 new active cases as of Saturday, of which Bengaluru accounts for 2,146. (Representative Photo/PTI)
Karnataka has 2,260 new active cases as of Saturday, of which Bengaluru accounts for 2,146. (Representative Photo/PTI)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Congress appoints 5 observers for 3 states as Rajya Sabha poll contest hots up

The party appointed AICC treasurer Pawan Bansal and Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo as observers for Rajasthan while Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and party leader Rajiv Shukla were appointed for Haryana.
Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, was appointed as the observer for Maharashtra, where Imran Pratapgarhi is contesting on the Congress ticket. (PTI)
Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, was appointed as the observer for Maharashtra, where Imran Pratapgarhi is contesting on the Congress ticket. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 05:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Rajnath to visit Vietnam, focus on strengthening defence relations

During his three-day visit, which will begin on June 8, the defence minister will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart ,General Phan Van Giang, to deepen bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the handing over ceremony of 12 high-speed boats to Vietnam at Hong Ha yard in Hai Phong. (ANI/ PIB)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the handing over ceremony of 12 high-speed boats to Vietnam at Hong Ha yard in Hai Phong. (ANI/ PIB)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Centre eyes umbrella scheme to boost food security missions

The government is also likely to tamper-proof the proposed scheme to prevent tweaking by states that could disrupt delivery channels and divert subsidised grains for the poor, people familiar with the development said.
Five kg free dry rations to 800 million poor every month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana since April 2020.
Five kg free dry rations to 800 million poor every month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana since April 2020.
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 05:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Facebook didn’t block BJP MP’s fake accounts: Whistleblower

The document, with a transcript of logs and conversations under what appeared to be a task management system, showed that the whistleblower Sophie Zhang noted the network linked to BJP MP Vinod Sonkar could “cause civic harm by false amplification”.
According to Sophie Zhang, who spoke to HT in an interview, public policy teams at Facebook determine the rules of engagement and how to enforce them. (File photo)
According to Sophie Zhang, who spoke to HT in an interview, public policy teams at Facebook determine the rules of engagement and how to enforce them. (File photo)
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Close Story
india news

3 minors among seven drowned in Tamil Nadu’s Kedilam river: Police

On Sunday afternoon, they had gathered on the banks of the Kedilam river and were trapped due to an increase in water flow, police said. All seven persons were declared brought dead at the Cuddalore government hospital.
Three minors were among seven drowned in Kedilam river where they were bathing near Nellikuppam in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on Sunday noon, police said. (Representative use)
Three minors were among seven drowned in Kedilam river where they were bathing near Nellikuppam in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on Sunday noon, police said. (Representative use)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Close Story
india news

A decade on, Kudankulam nuclear plant protesters say still face ordeal

As many as 8,956 people were slapped with 21 cases of sedition in Idinthakarai village and the adjacent Kudankulam village for protests against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
In the small fishing hamlet of Idinthakarai in Tamil Nadu’s southern district of Tirunelveli, people continue to live with the trauma of the police action they faced during the protests against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in 2012 (Agencies file)
In the small fishing hamlet of Idinthakarai in Tamil Nadu’s southern district of Tirunelveli, people continue to live with the trauma of the police action they faced during the protests against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in 2012 (Agencies file)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Tirunelveli
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out