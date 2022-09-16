Live
Breaking news: Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurs at Leh
Published on Sep 16, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Fri, 16 Sep 2022 05:48 AM
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurs at Leh at around 4.19 am
At roughly 4.19 am, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit 189 km north of Alchi (Leh). According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred 10 km below the surface of the earth.
