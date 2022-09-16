Home / India News / Breaking news: Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurs at Leh
Live

Breaking news: Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurs at Leh

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 05:48 AM IST

Breaking news updates September 16, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 16, 2022 05:48 AM IST

    Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurs at Leh at around 4.19 am

    At roughly 4.19 am, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit 189 km north of Alchi (Leh). According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred 10 km below the surface of the earth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Breaking news: Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurs at Leh

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 05:48 AM IST

Breaking news updates September 16, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Byhindustantimes.com

KCR’s family is involved in Delhi liquor scam, says Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:23 AM IST

Addressing a gathering at Kukatpally, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said, “KCR family has not spared any scam. KCR family has a role in all scams including land, sand and liquor. KCR’s family has a role in the Delhi liquor scam too.”

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has a role in the Delhi liquor scam (Agencies)
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has a role in the Delhi liquor scam (Agencies)
ByAgencies, Medchal Malkajgiri
Close Story

TN unit of BJP to distribute gold rings among newborns on Modi’s birthday

india news
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 04:40 AM IST

All children who share their birthday with the prime minister – September 17 – will be given a gold ring, said minister of state in-charge of fisheries and information and broadcasting, L Murugan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday is on September 17. (AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday is on September 17. (AP)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

Uttar Pradesh holds survey of historic Islamic seminary in Lucknow

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:19 AM IST

“The madrasa Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama is not recognised by the UP State Madrasa Education Board. The authorities here said the seminary is registered under the 1860 Societies Registration Act and is even older than the UP State Madrasa Education Board,” the District Minority Officer said.

A three-member team of the Uttar Pradesh government held a survey of a 125-year-old Islamic seminary in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
A three-member team of the Uttar Pradesh government held a survey of a 125-year-old Islamic seminary in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story

New Telangana secretariat to be named after Ambedkar: KCR

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:19 AM IST

Telangana government’s announcement comes after the state legislative assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution requesting the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to name the new Parliament building complex after Ambedkar

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said his government is committed to the philosophy of Ambedkar that the people of India should get equal respect in all fields. (PTI)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said his government is committed to the philosophy of Ambedkar that the people of India should get equal respect in all fields. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

CM Jagan bats for three capitals in House debate

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:18 AM IST

Taking a dig at the ongoing agitation by a section of farmers of Amaravati, Jagan said the agitation was not for the development of SCs, STs, BCs or minorities but to safeguard the interests of a few people belonging to the wealthy class

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday declared that Visakhapatnam is the natural choice for the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, as it is the biggest city in the state with ready-made infrastructure. (ANI)
Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday declared that Visakhapatnam is the natural choice for the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, as it is the biggest city in the state with ready-made infrastructure. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story

After 14-yr legal battle, demolition of private resort in Kerala begins

india news
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 12:17 AM IST

On Thursday, two of the 54 premium villas were demolished. Officials familiar with the matter said some the villas have two swimming pools and the initial rent quoted for a night was ₹55,000

The seven-star private resort has been constructed at Panavalli Island in Kerala’s Alappuzha district in violation of the Coastal Regulations Zone Act. (HT Photo)
The seven-star private resort has been constructed at Panavalli Island in Kerala’s Alappuzha district in violation of the Coastal Regulations Zone Act. (HT Photo)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Patients’ death in hospital ‘after power outage’: Cong seeks health min’s resignation, probe on

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:12 AM IST

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, meanwhile, announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. “The government has decided to give a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of the victims of Ballari incident,” he said.

A day after two patients died in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital allegedly due to a power failure in Ballari, Karnataka, the Congress on Thursday slammed the state government and demanded health minister K Sudhakar’s resignation. (Representative Photo)
A day after two patients died in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital allegedly due to a power failure in Ballari, Karnataka, the Congress on Thursday slammed the state government and demanded health minister K Sudhakar’s resignation. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

8 Adivasi insurgent outfits ink peace deal with Centre

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:07 AM IST

The Union and Assam governments on Thursday signed a peace accord with eight tribal insurgent outfits of the state, with Union home minister Amit Shah saying the Union government is working towards ending all border disputes in the northeast by 2024.

Union home minister Amit Shah with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
ByNeeraj Chauhan, Utpal Parashar, New Delhi/guwahati
Close Story

No differences among judges over new way of listing of cases: CJI

india news
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 04:45 AM IST

The comment came after a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and AS Oka of the Supreme Court, in two separate orders passed on Monday, criticized the new listing system introduced by CJI UU Lalit.

CJI Lalit said that a new way of listing cases is naturally bound to have some problems. (ANI)
CJI Lalit said that a new way of listing cases is naturally bound to have some problems. (ANI)
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story

Govt begins 15-day free rabies vaccination drive in K’taka

india news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 11:57 PM IST

He launched the free rabies vaccination campaign at Pashu Super Specialty Hospital, Queens Road, Bengaluru.

With an aim to create awareness, Karnataka animal husbandry minister Prabhu B Chavan on Thursday said a 15-day vaccination campaign has been launched across the state to prevent rabies, which is a deadly animal disease. (Representative Photo)
With an aim to create awareness, Karnataka animal husbandry minister Prabhu B Chavan on Thursday said a 15-day vaccination campaign has been launched across the state to prevent rabies, which is a deadly animal disease. (Representative Photo)
ByAgencies, Bengaluru
Close Story

US military aid to Pakistan raises alarms in India

india news
Updated on Sep 15, 2022 11:48 PM IST

The US is driven by its own geopolitical approach to the region, including Afghanistan, and India’s well-known position on such military aid to Pakistan was not factored in while going ahead with the F-16 sustainment programme for Pakistan, said one of the officials cited above.

US approved $450-million assistance last week to support the Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 fighter fleet. (REUTERS)
US approved $450-million assistance last week to support the Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 fighter fleet. (REUTERS)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
Close Story

Lumpy skin disease: Cattle epidemic rages on despite vaccination

india news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 11:46 PM IST

The lumpy skin disease outbreak continues to cause financial losses to dairy farmers, especially small cultivators who depend on milch cattle to supplement incomes. The infection, caused by the capripoxvirus, is spread by blood-feeding insects.

The lumpy skin disease is estimated to have killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in eight states since it first struck in April. (HT File)
The lumpy skin disease is estimated to have killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in eight states since it first struck in April. (HT File)
ByZia Haq
Close Story

Hijab case hearing: Courts not equipped to interpret Quran, says Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 04:44 AM IST

The Supreme Court is not going to interpret the Quran since it may not be equipped to do so, the top court observed on Thursday while hearing the Karanataka hijab row cases.

The Supreme Court is hearing the hijab cases. (ANI)
The Supreme Court is hearing the hijab cases. (ANI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Close Story

India dismisses G7 oil price cap, says energy security needs will guide crude purchases

india news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 11:43 PM IST

With energy security set to be a key part of deliberations at the SCO Summit, India on Thursday brushed aside the G7 price cap on Russian oil and said crude purchases are based on the country’s energy security needs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Samarkand to take part in the SCO Summit on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Samarkand to take part in the SCO Summit on Thursday.
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out