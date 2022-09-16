Live
Breaking news: Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurs at Leh
Published on Sep 16, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Breaking news updates September 16, 2022:
Sep 16, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurs at Leh at around 4.19 am
At roughly 4.19 am, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit 189 km north of Alchi (Leh). According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred 10 km below the surface of the earth.
KCR’s family is involved in Delhi liquor scam, says Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Addressing a gathering at Kukatpally, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said, “KCR family has not spared any scam. KCR family has a role in all scams including land, sand and liquor. KCR’s family has a role in the Delhi liquor scam too.”
, Medchal MalkajgiriAgencies
TN unit of BJP to distribute gold rings among newborns on Modi’s birthday
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 04:40 AM IST
All children who share their birthday with the prime minister – September 17 – will be given a gold ring, said minister of state in-charge of fisheries and information and broadcasting, L Murugan.
Uttar Pradesh holds survey of historic Islamic seminary in Lucknow
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:19 AM IST
“The madrasa Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama is not recognised by the UP State Madrasa Education Board. The authorities here said the seminary is registered under the 1860 Societies Registration Act and is even older than the UP State Madrasa Education Board,” the District Minority Officer said.
New Telangana secretariat to be named after Ambedkar: KCR
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Telangana government’s announcement comes after the state legislative assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution requesting the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to name the new Parliament building complex after Ambedkar
CM Jagan bats for three capitals in House debate
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Taking a dig at the ongoing agitation by a section of farmers of Amaravati, Jagan said the agitation was not for the development of SCs, STs, BCs or minorities but to safeguard the interests of a few people belonging to the wealthy class
After 14-yr legal battle, demolition of private resort in Kerala begins
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 12:17 AM IST
On Thursday, two of the 54 premium villas were demolished. Officials familiar with the matter said some the villas have two swimming pools and the initial rent quoted for a night was ₹55,000
Patients’ death in hospital ‘after power outage’: Cong seeks health min’s resignation, probe on
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, meanwhile, announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. “The government has decided to give a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of the victims of Ballari incident,” he said.
8 Adivasi insurgent outfits ink peace deal with Centre
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:07 AM IST
The Union and Assam governments on Thursday signed a peace accord with eight tribal insurgent outfits of the state, with Union home minister Amit Shah saying the Union government is working towards ending all border disputes in the northeast by 2024.
Utpal Parashar, New Delhi/guwahatiNeeraj Chauhan
No differences among judges over new way of listing of cases: CJI
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 04:45 AM IST
The comment came after a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and AS Oka of the Supreme Court, in two separate orders passed on Monday, criticized the new listing system introduced by CJI UU Lalit.
Govt begins 15-day free rabies vaccination drive in K’taka
Published on Sep 15, 2022 11:57 PM IST
He launched the free rabies vaccination campaign at Pashu Super Specialty Hospital, Queens Road, Bengaluru.
, BengaluruAgencies
US military aid to Pakistan raises alarms in India
Updated on Sep 15, 2022 11:48 PM IST
The US is driven by its own geopolitical approach to the region, including Afghanistan, and India’s well-known position on such military aid to Pakistan was not factored in while going ahead with the F-16 sustainment programme for Pakistan, said one of the officials cited above.
Lumpy skin disease: Cattle epidemic rages on despite vaccination
Published on Sep 15, 2022 11:46 PM IST
The lumpy skin disease outbreak continues to cause financial losses to dairy farmers, especially small cultivators who depend on milch cattle to supplement incomes. The infection, caused by the capripoxvirus, is spread by blood-feeding insects.
Hijab case hearing: Courts not equipped to interpret Quran, says Supreme Court
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 04:44 AM IST
The Supreme Court is not going to interpret the Quran since it may not be equipped to do so, the top court observed on Thursday while hearing the Karanataka hijab row cases.
India dismisses G7 oil price cap, says energy security needs will guide crude purchases
Published on Sep 15, 2022 11:43 PM IST