LIVE: Two earthquakes of 4.7 and 5.3 magnitudes strike Nepal

Updated on Dec 28, 2022 06:05 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 28, 2022 06:05 AM IST

    Uttarakhand: Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude strikes Uttarkashi

    An earthquake of 3.1 magnitudes jolted Uttarkashi at 2.19 am.

  • Dec 28, 2022 06:02 AM IST

    UP: House fire kills 5 members of a family

    Five members of a family including a woman, one adult and three minors died in a house fire that broke out at Shahpur village, Kopaganj PS in Mau district, reports ANI.

  • Dec 28, 2022 05:49 AM IST

    Two earthquakes of 4.7 and 5.3 magnitudes strike Nepal

    Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Nepal's Baglung district in early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal. Read more

Updated on Dec 28, 2022 05:36 AM IST

CDSCO inspects drugs factory for compliance

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 05:01 AM IST

India’s pharmaceutical standards authority has started random inspections of drug factories to check for regulatory compliance, the health ministry announced on Tuesday, a fallout of an Indian company’s cough syrups being linked to deaths in Gambia.

The inspections by the CDSCO are being conducted on the directions of health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in collaboration with state drugs regulators across the country, the ministry said in a statement.
Vigil up near border of Mizoram, Assam after fresh incident

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:30 AM IST

A group of farmers from Mizoram attempted to clear forest areas at Assam’s Hailakandi district last week, Assam officials said on Tuesday

HT Image
Tunisha Sharma’s last rites held, Sheezan Khan’s family attends

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 02:47 AM IST

The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, was performed in Mumbai on Tuesday, as police continued with its probe and recorded the statements of 22 people in the case.

The mortal remains of Tunisha Sharma arrive at a crematorium at Mira Bhayandar in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Vijay Bate/HT photo)
Punjab: 3 aides of gangster Landa arrested, RPG seized

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:21 AM IST

Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a “sub-module” of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa with the arrest of three persons and recovery of a loaded RPG and rocket launcher from the banks of Beas river.

A loaded RPG was recovered from the banks of Beas river in Punjab. (HT photo)
Rajasthan government plans law to protect rights of gig workers

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 04:57 AM IST

In a first for the country, the Rajasthan government is likely to propose a law to protect the rights of gig workers and make them beneficiaries of various state welfare schemes, in the budget session of the state assembly in January next year, senior officials aware of the details said on Tuesday.

The term gig workers refers to those who are engaged in any income-generating activity as freelancers or on a temporary basis. (Shutterstock)
BJP coming to Tamil Nadu to serve people: Nadda

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:15 AM IST

At a public meeting in Coimbatore on Tuesday evening, Nadda hit out at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its principal ally, the Congress

BJP national president JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Coimbatore on Tuesday. (JP Nadda Twitter)
AIADMK row, Rajiv convicts’ release stirred politics in Tamil Nadu

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 12:15 AM IST

Sharpening his offensive against BJP-led Centre, Stalin shot off letters to 37 non-BJP leaders in a bid to form a consensus to ‘fight the threat of bigotry and religious hegemony’

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami after being elected as interim general secretary of the party, during the general council meeting of AIADMK, in Chennai in July 2022. The infighting within the AIADMK opened space for others in the opposition rank and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not need a second invitation to occupy the same. (PTI)
BJP not controlling us, start preparing for 2024 elections: EPS to AIADMK office-bearers

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:15 AM IST

EPS’s meeting with the district secretaries at AIADMK headquarters comes a week after expelled leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) addressed a meeting of office-bearers of his own faction in Chennai on December 21

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami with party leaders at the party's district secretaries’ meeting, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI)
Ahead of Panchayat polls: Anubrata Mondal’s aide joins BJP amid buzz over TMC rejig

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 12:15 AM IST

Biplab Ojha is seen as close to controversial TMC Birbhum unit president Anubrata Mondal, who is in judicial custody in a case related to alleged cattle smuggling

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was granted bail by a Birbhum court on Tuesday in an attempt to murder case filed by the district police last week. (PTI)
HC blocks OBC reservation for UP civic body elections

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:14 AM IST

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday quashed an Uttar Pradesh government notification that instituted reservations for OBCs in local body polls, and ordered the authorities to go ahead with the delayed elections, sparking a political controversy.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said the government may consider moving the Supreme Court. (ANI)
Report seeks wider range of work, more persondays under MGNREGS

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 01:57 AM IST

The sixth Common Review Mission (CRM), led by former bureaucrats Aruna Sharma and Rajeev Ranjan, has suggested more freedom to states in implementing the MGNREGS and timely payment for houses under the PMAY scheme.

The recommendation assumes importance as many states have demanded the annual cap of 100 days be increased to 150 (PTI)
Nasal vaccines to cost 800 at private centres, 325 at government

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 01:51 AM IST

Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, against Covid-19 will be available for ₹800 per dose at private vaccination centres and ₹325 at government centres, exclusive of taxes, the company announced on Tuesday.

A woman gets a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Srinagar on Tuesday. (PTI)
Row over brawl involving Kashmiri student escalates, AMU to form panel

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Agra: A brawl between two students of Aligarh Muslim University — one from Kashmir and another from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur — over a game of badminton escalated on Tuesday, with the university ordering a fact-finding committee to trace the guilty even as Kashmiri students on campus alleged that they were manhandled during a peaceful protest

Row over brawl involving Kashmiri student escalates, AMU to form panel
