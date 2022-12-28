LIVE: Two earthquakes of 4.7 and 5.3 magnitudes strike Nepal
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 28, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Uttarakhand: Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude strikes Uttarkashi
An earthquake of 3.1 magnitudes jolted Uttarkashi at 2.19 am.
Dec 28, 2022 06:02 AM IST
UP: House fire kills 5 members of a family
Five members of a family including a woman, one adult and three minors died in a house fire that broke out at Shahpur village, Kopaganj PS in Mau district, reports ANI.
Dec 28, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Two earthquakes of 4.7 and 5.3 magnitudes strike Nepal
Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Nepal's Baglung district in early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal. Read more