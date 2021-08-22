Breaking news: Punjab CM asks Sidhu's advisors to stick to their roles
-
AUG 22, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Don't speak on issues you don't know: Captain's message to Sidhu's advisors
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has taken strong exception to the recent comments made by two of Navjot Sidhu's advisors on Kashmir and Pakistan. Slamming the statements as "totally misplaced and antagonistic to the stated position of India and the Congress", Singh has urged them to stick to only giving advice to the Punjab Congress president and not speak on matters on which they "clearly had little or no knowledge and had no understanding of the implications of their comments", a press release issued by the Captain's office said. Read more.
-
AUG 22, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Punjab CM approves renaming 10 govt schools after 11 players of Olympics Bronze medallist Indian men's hockey team
-
AUG 22, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan situation: UK PM
-
AUG 22, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Goa extends Covid-19-induced curfew till August 30
-
AUG 22, 2021 06:24 PM IST
20-yr-old Samaniya Bhat from Baramulla has become the youngest female RJ of north Kashmir
-
AUG 22, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Henri downgraded to tropical storm as it nears US east coast
-
AUG 22, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Delhi reports 24 new Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities
-
AUG 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Swedish PM Stefan Lofven says to step down in November
-
AUG 22, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Haryana extends Covid-19-induced restrictions till September 6
-
AUG 22, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Finance ministry calls Infosys MD to explain delay in resolving e-filing portal glitches: Income Tax India
-
AUG 22, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Rakhis with face of WB CM Mamata Banerjee on them tied to Afghan nationals in state
-
AUG 22, 2021 02:06 PM IST
INS Shivalik and Kadmatt arrive at Guam
INS Shivalik and Kadmatt arrived at Guam on Sunday. These two ships are scheduled to participate in the annual Exercise MALABAR-21 between the navies of Australia, India, Japan, and USA, reported ANI.
-
AUG 22, 2021 12:59 PM IST
DMK announces MM Abdullah's candidacy for Rajya Sabha seat
-
AUG 22, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Afghan special cell established by MEA received more than 2000 calls for 5 days
The Afghan special cell established by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has so far received more than 2,000 calls for more than 5 days, answered around 6000 queries over WhatsApp, and replied to over 1,200 mails for 5 days, sources told news agency ANI on Sunday.
-
AUG 22, 2021 11:14 AM IST
La Ganesan appointed Governor of Manipur
-
AUG 22, 2021 10:52 AM IST
PM Modi arrives in Lucknow, to be received by Yogi Adityanath
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Lucknow airport on Sunday. The Prime Minister will be visiting the residence of late Kalyan Singh, former chief minister, to pay his last respects. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was at the airport to receive him.
-
AUG 22, 2021 10:29 AM IST
IAF's C-17 aircraft with 168 people from Kabul lands at Hindon airbase
IAF's C-17 aircraft carrying 168 passengers, including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, landed at Hindon air base on Sunday morning.
-
AUG 22, 2021 09:42 AM IST
India reports 30,948 new Covid-19 cases, 403 deaths in last 24 hours
India reported 30,948 new Covid-19 cases and 403 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 32,424,234 and the death toll has exceeded the 4-lakh mark, according to the ministry of health's bulletin.
-
AUG 22, 2021 09:02 AM IST
PM Modi to pay his last respects to Kalyan Singh today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Lucknow today to pay his last respects to former chief minister Kalyan Singh at his Mall Avenue residence. Singh breathed his last on Saturday night.
-
AUG 22, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Kalyan Singh's mortal remains to be taken to Aligarh
The mortal remains of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who breathed his last on Saturday night, will be taken to Aligarh today so people can pay their respects. From there mortal remains will be taken to Atrauli, and will be cremated on August 23 at banks of river Ganga in Narora, Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, told news agency ANI.
-
AUG 22, 2021 07:52 AM IST
168 people on C-17 en route to Hindon airbase from Kabul
-
AUG 22, 2021 05:57 AM IST
US, Germany ask nationals in Afghanistan to not travel to Kabul airport