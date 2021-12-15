Breaking news updates December 15, 2021: US House passes bill to ban Chinese goods made with forced labour
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 07:54 AM
Fire breaks out at godown in Thane's Bhiwandi, fire tenders reach spot
A fire broke out at the godown of a complex in Thane's Bhiwandi area, this morning. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot. No one injured, says Thane Municipal Corporation.
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 07:46 AM
US House passes bill to ban goods made with forced labour from China's Xinjiang, reports Bloomberg
US House of Representatives have passed bill approving approved Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that economically sanctions goods made with forced labor from China’s Xinjiang and sold to the United States, Bloomberg reported.
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 07:41 AM
Barricades clear up at Delhi's Singhu border as farmers end year-long stir
The Delhi Police on Tuesday dismantled almost all barricades at the Singhu border that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital.
Farmers started leaving the protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border on Saturday after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) suspended the agitation following the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws and the government conceding to its other demands.
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 07:32 AM
One terrorist killed in overnight encounter in J&K's Pulwama: Police
One unidentified terrorist has been neutralized in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is underway. Details awaited, informed Kashmir Zone Police.
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Rajpura area of Pulwama last night.