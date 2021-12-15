Home / India News / Breaking news updates December 15, 2021: US House passes bill to ban Chinese goods made with forced labour
Live

Breaking news updates December 15, 2021: US House passes bill to ban Chinese goods made with forced labour

  • Breaking news updates December 15, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 15, 2021 07:54 AM IST

    Fire breaks out at godown in Thane's Bhiwandi, fire tenders reach spot

    A fire broke out at the godown of a complex in Thane's Bhiwandi area, this morning. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot. No one injured, says Thane Municipal Corporation.

  • Dec 15, 2021 07:46 AM IST

    US House passes bill to ban goods made with forced labour from China's Xinjiang, reports Bloomberg

    US House of Representatives have passed bill approving approved Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that economically sanctions goods made with forced labor from China’s Xinjiang and sold to the United States, Bloomberg reported.

  • Dec 15, 2021 07:41 AM IST

    Barricades clear up at Delhi's Singhu border as farmers end year-long stir

    The Delhi Police on Tuesday dismantled almost all barricades at the Singhu border that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital. 

    Farmers started leaving the protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border on Saturday after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) suspended the agitation following the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws and the government conceding to its other demands.

  • Dec 15, 2021 07:32 AM IST

    One terrorist killed in overnight encounter in J&K's Pulwama: Police

    One unidentified terrorist has been neutralized in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is underway. Details awaited, informed Kashmir Zone Police. 

    An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Rajpura area of Pulwama last night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking news: US House passes bill to ban Chinese goods made with forced labour

  • Breaking news updates December 15, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

1 terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter, operation still on: J&K Police

On Sunday, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama. He was killed during a cordon and search operation, which the security forces launched in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district.
The encounter between security forces and terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama started shortly after midnight.(Representative Photo/ANI)
The encounter between security forces and terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama started shortly after midnight.(Representative Photo/ANI)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Using Google Chrome browser? Govt has a warning. Here's how to fix issues

Government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) flagged the vulnerabilities in Google Chrome, asking users to update the browser to the latest version as soon as possible. Cyber attackers can exploit these security issues and take install malwares, it said.
Google has provided 22 types of security fixes to people using its Chrme browser.(Representative Photo)
Google has provided 22 types of security fixes to people using its Chrme browser.(Representative Photo)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Supreme Court to hear pleas pertaining to Mullaperiyar dam’s safety today

The Kerala government had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Tamil Nadu to not release a huge quantity of water in the wee hours from the spillway shutters of the century-old dam, saying it causes heavy damage to people living downstream.
Two shutters of Mullaperiyar dam opened following a rise in its water level, in Idukki on October 29.&nbsp;(File Photo / ANI)
Two shutters of Mullaperiyar dam opened following a rise in its water level, in Idukki on October 29. (File Photo / ANI)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

JP Nadda to visit Ayodhya today, first time after SC's Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi chaired a meeting with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. BJP chief JP Nadda was also present in the meeting. He took over as the BJP's national president in January 2020.
BJP chief JP Nadda listens to PM Modi's address in Varanasi with other leaders on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
BJP chief JP Nadda listens to PM Modi's address in Varanasi with other leaders on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Vaccine maker SII pledges $66 million to Oxford University

The investment was made through the Indian company's Serum Life Sciences unit, Oxford University said on Wednesday.
The research building would be named after Serum's billionaire owners, the Poonawalla family. The pledge builds on the collaboration between Oxford University, AstraZeneca and SII(Reuters)
The research building would be named after Serum's billionaire owners, the Poonawalla family. The pledge builds on the collaboration between Oxford University, AstraZeneca and SII(Reuters)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 05:50 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
india news

Last batch of farmers to leave UP Gate protest site at Ghazipur today

The farmers began leaving the protest sites after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - an umbrella organization of farmer bodies - suspended the agitation following the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws and the government conceding to its other demands.
Workers clean a road at Ghazipur border on Tuesday after a year-long farmers' protest against three farm laws and other issues was called off by Samyukya Kisan Morcha.(ANI Photo)
Workers clean a road at Ghazipur border on Tuesday after a year-long farmers' protest against three farm laws and other issues was called off by Samyukya Kisan Morcha.(ANI Photo)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 05:39 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

How household incomes were affected by Covid

  • What is the actual state of the economy? One way to answer this question is to look at the numbers from the Consumer Pyramid Household Survey (CPHS) to track the pandemic’s impact.
While the impact of the first wave was felt more acutely in urban areas, that of the second wave was more adverse in rural areas.(HT File)
While the impact of the first wave was felt more acutely in urban areas, that of the second wave was more adverse in rural areas.(HT File)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 04:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMrinalini Jha, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Farmers to vacate Ghazipur site today

  • Tikait, along with his hundreds of supporters, reached the UP Gate border on the Delhi Meerut Expressway on November 28 last year. He is expected to return from Punjab late Tuesday night, and perform a ‘havan’ on Wednesday morning before leaving for Sisoli.
&nbsp;A worker cleans a flyover bridge after a year-long farmers' protest against the three farm laws and other related issues, called off by Samyukya Kisan Morcha at Ghazipur border, in Delhi(ANI)
 A worker cleans a flyover bridge after a year-long farmers' protest against the three farm laws and other related issues, called off by Samyukya Kisan Morcha at Ghazipur border, in Delhi(ANI)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Hindustan Times, Ghaziabad
Close Story
india news

Sikkim cardiologist tried to rescue hospital staffer in knife attack, stabbed

Cardiologist Sanjay Upreti stepped in to help the Sikkim government-run hospital’s female sanitation worker as the suspect attacked her with a knife. He was also attacked, police said.
The Sikkum Police said the condition of the cardiologist Sanjay Upreti and the female sanitation worker is serious. Both were stabbed by the attacker who initially targeted the sanitation worker (Getty Images)
The Sikkum Police said the condition of the cardiologist Sanjay Upreti and the female sanitation worker is serious. Both were stabbed by the attacker who initially targeted the sanitation worker (Getty Images)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPramod Giri
Close Story
india news

Tamil Nadu: Brand ‘Amma’ in a fix under DMK’s tenure

Many of products named after Jayalalithaa (her cadre call her Amma, which means mother in Tamil) such as Amma pharmacies, Amma clinics, Amma cement, Amma water are under the scanner after the DMK formed the government in May as Tamil Nadu’s history shows both the Dravidian parties have struck down each other’s schemes after coming to power.
Though the DMK ensured that they do not want to meddle with the Amma Canteens, the story inside is quite different, with women from self-help groups, who run the canteens, experiencing indirect pressure to quit.
Though the DMK ensured that they do not want to meddle with the Amma Canteens, the story inside is quite different, with women from self-help groups, who run the canteens, experiencing indirect pressure to quit.
Published on Dec 15, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Issue voter IDs, ration cards to sex workers: Top court to govts

Court says it’s duty of the state to provide basic amenities to the citizens irrespective of vocation
The bench, which included justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna, said the identity cards have to be given to sex workers from the list maintained by the National AIDS Control Organisation.(HT File)
The bench, which included justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna, said the identity cards have to be given to sex workers from the list maintained by the National AIDS Control Organisation.(HT File)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 03:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Another BJD leader in Odisha faces opposition heat over a murder case

Odisha planning board vice chairman Sanjay Kumar Das Burma is the latest target of the BJP after his security guard’s family demanded that he should be probed for the murder of the guard, Chittaranjan Palai.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and his party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been under non-stop attacks from the BJP over two ministers and a third, BJD functionary. The BJP alleges that three are linked to separate incidents of murder reported in the state and should quit. (ANI )
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and his party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been under non-stop attacks from the BJP over two ministers and a third, BJD functionary. The BJP alleges that three are linked to separate incidents of murder reported in the state and should quit. (ANI )
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

Excess representation against democracy: SC on OBC quota in Maha polls

On December 6, the bench stayed the Maharashtra government’s ordinance through which the state sought to introduce 27% reservation for OBCs in all zilla parishads and panchayat samitis without collecting data on OBCs in every municipal body seat.
“Your political compulsions cannot be the basis to undo our judgment,” the bench had remarked.(Reuters Representative)
“Your political compulsions cannot be the basis to undo our judgment,” the bench had remarked.(Reuters Representative)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 03:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Jarkiholi’s brother defeats BJP candidate in battle for Belagavi

The defeat of the BJP, despite its widespread electoral representation in the district, has raised questions on whether the loyalty of BJP legislators Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi was more with the family and not always with the saffron outfit.
Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi won the first round, but the second round turned into a close battle between the independent Lakhan and the BJP candidate. (Agencies/Representative use)
Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi won the first round, but the second round turned into a close battle between the independent Lakhan and the BJP candidate. (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Belagavi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out