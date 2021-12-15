Breaking news updates December 15, 2021: US House passes bill to ban Chinese goods made with forced labour

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Dec 15, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Fire breaks out at godown in Thane's Bhiwandi, fire tenders reach spot
A fire broke out at the godown of a complex in Thane's Bhiwandi area, this morning. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot. No one injured, says Thane Municipal Corporation.
Dec 15, 2021 07:46 AM IST
US House passes bill to ban goods made with forced labour from China's Xinjiang, reports Bloomberg
US House of Representatives have passed bill approving approved Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that economically sanctions goods made with forced labor from China’s Xinjiang and sold to the United States, Bloomberg reported.
Dec 15, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Barricades clear up at Delhi's Singhu border as farmers end year-long stir
The Delhi Police on Tuesday dismantled almost all barricades at the Singhu border that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital.
Farmers started leaving the protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border on Saturday after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) suspended the agitation following the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws and the government conceding to its other demands.
Dec 15, 2021 07:32 AM IST
One terrorist killed in overnight encounter in J&K's Pulwama: Police
One unidentified terrorist has been neutralized in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is underway. Details awaited, informed Kashmir Zone Police.
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Rajpura area of Pulwama last night.
On Sunday, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama. He was killed during a cordon and search operation, which the security forces launched in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district.
Government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) flagged the vulnerabilities in Google Chrome, asking users to update the browser to the latest version as soon as possible. Cyber attackers can exploit these security issues and take install malwares, it said.
The Kerala government had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Tamil Nadu to not release a huge quantity of water in the wee hours from the spillway shutters of the century-old dam, saying it causes heavy damage to people living downstream.
Published on Dec 15, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi chaired a meeting with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. BJP chief JP Nadda was also present in the meeting. He took over as the BJP's national president in January 2020.
The farmers began leaving the protest sites after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - an umbrella organization of farmer bodies - suspended the agitation following the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws and the government conceding to its other demands.
Tikait, along with his hundreds of supporters, reached the UP Gate border on the Delhi Meerut Expressway on November 28 last year. He is expected to return from Punjab late Tuesday night, and perform a ‘havan’ on Wednesday morning before leaving for Sisoli.
Many of products named after Jayalalithaa (her cadre call her Amma, which means mother in Tamil) such as Amma pharmacies, Amma clinics, Amma cement, Amma water are under the scanner after the DMK formed the government in May as Tamil Nadu’s history shows both the Dravidian parties have struck down each other’s schemes after coming to power.
Odisha planning board vice chairman Sanjay Kumar Das Burma is the latest target of the BJP after his security guard’s family demanded that he should be probed for the murder of the guard, Chittaranjan Palai.
On December 6, the bench stayed the Maharashtra government’s ordinance through which the state sought to introduce 27% reservation for OBCs in all zilla parishads and panchayat samitis without collecting data on OBCs in every municipal body seat.
The defeat of the BJP, despite its widespread electoral representation in the district, has raised questions on whether the loyalty of BJP legislators Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi was more with the family and not always with the saffron outfit.