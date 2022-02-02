Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

Breaking news: PM Modi to address BJP workers ahead of UP polls today

Updated on Feb 02, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Wed, 02 Feb 2022 06:24 AM

    UP polls: PM Modi to address BJP workers of 403 assemblies today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of all 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh on “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) economy at 11am today.

