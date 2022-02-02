Home / India News / Breaking news: PM Modi to address BJP workers ahead of UP polls today
Breaking news: PM Modi to address BJP workers ahead of UP polls today

Updated on Feb 02, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 02, 2022 06:24 AM IST

    UP polls: PM Modi to address BJP workers of 403 assemblies today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of all 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh on “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) economy at 11am today.

Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking news updates February 1, 2022

Published on Feb 02, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Karnataka’s Bal Puraskar awardee: Never forget the richness of Indian culture

Bharatanatyam dancer Remona Evette Pereira, from Mangaluru, says she’s still in disbelief on winning the prestigious award. Memories of her struggles and achievements in the past 13 years come rushing back to her.
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 awardee Remona Evette Pereira is just 16, and has been training in Indian classical dance since she was 3-years-old.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 03:55 AM IST
BySiddhi Jain
india news

SC notice on Centre’s plea to modify order that protected Great Indian Bustard

The Great Indian Bustard, one of the heaviest flying birds, lacks frontal vision and cannot detect powerlines ahead of them from far, and cannot manoeuvre around power lines within close distances because of their weight.
The Great Indian Bustard is listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in its Red List of threatened species.(Photo courtesy: Asad Rahmani)
Updated on Feb 02, 2022 05:07 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

SC reserves order on reinstating ex-district judge who alleged sexual harassment

A former judicial officer in Madhya Pradesh who levelled allegations of sexual harassment by a MP high court judge asked the Supreme Court to reinstate her, arguing that she was forced to resign
The Supreme Court has reserved orders on a petition for reinstatement by a former judicial officer in Madhya Pradesh. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 02:39 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Panel probing encounter of 4 rape, murder accused in Telangana submits report to SC

The Supreme Court constituted a three-member inquiry commission headed by justice VS Sirpurkar to probe the encounter killing in Telangana
Telangana police officers at the site of an alleged encounter, where four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary were shot dead, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Dec 6, 2019. (PTI)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:33 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Push to capital investments will spur growth: Bommai

Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday lauded the union budget, saying it has a long-term vision of promoting capital investments and consumption as well as economic reforms, stability and growth
Basavaraj Bommai (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Centre wants to snatch rights of states: Stalin

The DMK leader also criticised the BJP-led union government for not ensuring any change in personal income tax slabs.
MK Stalin (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

‘Budget silent on gig economy players’

The 38-year-old Prabhakar dreamt of being a film director since his childhood growing up with a single mother and an older brother in an impoverished household in Madurai.
Former assistant film director and now food delivery agent R Prabhakar, 38, in Chennai. (E J Nandhakumar / HT Photo))
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Sandesara bothers offer to repay 900 crore, wants CBI to end criminal proceedings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Union government about the criminal proceedings that can be quashed if Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara and Nitin Sandesara, promoters of Sterling Biotech Ltd who fled the country after being booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a multi-core bank fraud case, pay back around 1,500 crore
HT Image
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
india news

HC orders transfer of Dileep’s phone to magisterial court

For last two weeks the high court has been witnessing intense arguments between the prosecution and counsel for the accused.
Justice P Gopinath passed the order when anticipatory bail pleas of actor and others came up for the hearing. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Police officer injured in terrorist attack in Shopian district

Three days after a 53-year-old policeman was killed in a terrorist attack, unidentified gunmen on Tuesday attacked and injured an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, said the police
HT Image
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
india news

SAD’s Majithia to contest only from Amritsar East

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday said he will not contest the Punjab elections from Majithia assembly seat but only Amritsar East constituency
HT Image
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
india news

BJP team questions DMK govt’s silence on girl’s suicide

A four-member team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday met the family of the 17-year-old girl who died by suicide in Thanjavur district last month and said the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu was “interested only in the votes of Christians and Muslims”
BJP president JP Nadda constituted a four-member that team met the family of the 17-year-old girl who died by suicide in Thanjavur district. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Congress will not field candidates against Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav

In a last-minute move, the Congress on Tuesday decided not to field a candidate from Karhal seat, in Mainpuri district, from where Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is in the fray for his first Uttar Pradesh assembly elections
HT Image
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi and Pankaj Jaiswal, Agra/lucknow
india news

Another case against Haridwar hate speech accused Jitendra Tyagi: Police

Amid the ongoing probe into the Haridwar hate speech case, police on Tuesday booked main accused Jitendra Narayan Tyagi on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting religious disharmony while addressing another event last year
HT Image
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun
