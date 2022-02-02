Live
Breaking news: PM Modi to address BJP workers ahead of UP polls today
- Breaking news updates February 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 02, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 02, 2022 06:24 AM IST
UP polls: PM Modi to address BJP workers of 403 assemblies today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of all 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh on “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) economy at 11am today.
Topics
Breaking news updates February 1, 2022
- Breaking news updates February 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Karnataka’s Bal Puraskar awardee: Never forget the richness of Indian culture
Bharatanatyam dancer Remona Evette Pereira, from Mangaluru, says she’s still in disbelief on winning the prestigious award. Memories of her struggles and achievements in the past 13 years come rushing back to her.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 03:55 AM IST
SC notice on Centre’s plea to modify order that protected Great Indian Bustard
The Great Indian Bustard, one of the heaviest flying birds, lacks frontal vision and cannot detect powerlines ahead of them from far, and cannot manoeuvre around power lines within close distances because of their weight.
Updated on Feb 02, 2022 05:07 AM IST
SC reserves order on reinstating ex-district judge who alleged sexual harassment
A former judicial officer in Madhya Pradesh who levelled allegations of sexual harassment by a MP high court judge asked the Supreme Court to reinstate her, arguing that she was forced to resign
Published on Feb 02, 2022 02:39 AM IST
Panel probing encounter of 4 rape, murder accused in Telangana submits report to SC
The Supreme Court constituted a three-member inquiry commission headed by justice VS Sirpurkar to probe the encounter killing in Telangana
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:33 AM IST
Push to capital investments will spur growth: Bommai
Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday lauded the union budget, saying it has a long-term vision of promoting capital investments and consumption as well as economic reforms, stability and growth
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:21 AM IST
Centre wants to snatch rights of states: Stalin
The DMK leader also criticised the BJP-led union government for not ensuring any change in personal income tax slabs.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:16 AM IST
‘Budget silent on gig economy players’
The 38-year-old Prabhakar dreamt of being a film director since his childhood growing up with a single mother and an older brother in an impoverished household in Madurai.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Sandesara bothers offer to repay ₹900 crore, wants CBI to end criminal proceedings
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Union government about the criminal proceedings that can be quashed if Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara and Nitin Sandesara, promoters of Sterling Biotech Ltd who fled the country after being booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a multi-core bank fraud case, pay back around ₹1,500 crore
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:12 AM IST
HC orders transfer of Dileep’s phone to magisterial court
For last two weeks the high court has been witnessing intense arguments between the prosecution and counsel for the accused.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:10 AM IST
Police officer injured in terrorist attack in Shopian district
Three days after a 53-year-old policeman was killed in a terrorist attack, unidentified gunmen on Tuesday attacked and injured an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, said the police
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:10 AM IST
SAD’s Majithia to contest only from Amritsar East
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday said he will not contest the Punjab elections from Majithia assembly seat but only Amritsar East constituency
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:08 AM IST
, AmritsarHT Correspondent
BJP team questions DMK govt’s silence on girl’s suicide
A four-member team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday met the family of the 17-year-old girl who died by suicide in Thanjavur district last month and said the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu was “interested only in the votes of Christians and Muslims”
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:07 AM IST
Congress will not field candidates against Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav
In a last-minute move, the Congress on Tuesday decided not to field a candidate from Karhal seat, in Mainpuri district, from where Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is in the fray for his first Uttar Pradesh assembly elections
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:06 AM IST
, Agra/lucknowHemendra Chaturvedi and Pankaj Jaiswal
Another case against Haridwar hate speech accused Jitendra Tyagi: Police
Amid the ongoing probe into the Haridwar hate speech case, police on Tuesday booked main accused Jitendra Narayan Tyagi on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting religious disharmony while addressing another event last year
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:04 AM IST
, DehradunHT Correspondent