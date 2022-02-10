Live
Breaking News: Voting for the first phase of UP election to begin shortly
Breaking news updates February 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 10, 2022 05:37 AM IST
Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office in Tamil Nadu
An unidentified person allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at the Bharatiya Janta party's office in Tamil Nadu around 1 am, reports news agency ANI.
Topics
Karnataka schools, colleges closed today as full bench set to hear hijab row
While all educational institutes will remain closed today as ordered by the state government earlier, no protest near schools, colleges in Bengaluru will be allowed.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Breaking News: Voting for the first phase of UP election to begin shortly
Breaking news updates February 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Quad decisions to be set in motion at key meet this week
- After attending the Quad meeting, Jaishankar will hold bilateral discussions with his Australian counterpart with a possible meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 04:23 AM IST
CBSE Term-2 board exams from April 26, datesheet soon
- In the notification, CBSE Examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said the board exams will be held in offline mode at the allotted exam centres. Sample papers have already been uploaded by the board on its website.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 02:04 AM IST
Odisha grampanchayat to see sarpanch election after 30 years
The Chikarada grampanchayat has signalled the change at a time more than one-third of the ward-member candidates and two per cent of the sarpanches in the forthcoming panchayat polls in Odisha have been declared as winners without any contest.
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Government prohibits import of foreign drones to promote Indian manufacturers
The formal order to bar import of foreign drones days after the issuing the drone certification scheme to stipulate minimum safety and quality requirements to boost indigenous manufacturing.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Palaniswami takes dig at Stalin over his statement on keeping poll promises
Campaigning for the party candidates during the third day of electioneering here, Palaniswami said,” By his own statement, Stalin stated he had honoured nearly 400 promises. Does anybody know what they are?”
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:43 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
Right-wing groups gave us scarves: Students
People familiar with the matter said that the protests seemed to be very well organised, with strings being pulled over WhatsApp.
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 05:14 AM IST
, UdupiSharan Poovanna
There’s no need for Modi to certify patriotism of Tamil people: Stalin
Recalling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament, Stalin said he had thanked him for expressing the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:41 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
First FIR registered in Bihar shelter home case
The Bakhtiyarpur woman claimed to have lived at the shelter home for four years. She told the police that she was subjected to physical and mental abuse, multiple times, at the behest of Vandana Gupta
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:41 AM IST
10,780 seats vacant in IITs in two years, Govt tells Rajya Sabha
According to the data, 5,484 seats remained vacant in the IITs in 2020-21. Of these, 476 seats were vacant in undergraduate courses (BTech), 3,229 seats in postgraduate courses, and 1,779 in PhD courses
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Kerala police dog squad to get 23 trained canines
The 12th batch of dogs, comprising ferocious breeds such as Belgian Malinois, Labrador, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd and Doberman will become part of the K9 dog squad on February 10, after nine months of rigorous training.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:39 AM IST
, ThiruvananthapuramPress Trust of India
India rejects references to Kashmir, CPEC in China-Pak joint statement
The response from India came three days after China and Pakistan issued the joint statement following a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on February 6.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Kerala logs 23,253 fresh Covid cases
Daily Covid-19 cases in Kerala which saw a slight increase a day ago, again decreased with the state on Wednesday recording 23,253 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 63,46,631
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:38 AM IST
, ThiruvananthapuramPress Trust of India
Communal forces are targeting young minds: Kerala CM Vijayan
He said the ongoing controversy over “hijab” and attack on actor Sha Rukh Khan were part of this dangerous trend
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:37 AM IST