Breaking News: Voting for the first phase of UP election to begin shortly
Live

Breaking News: Voting for the first phase of UP election to begin shortly

Breaking news updates February 10, 2022:
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 10, 2022 05:37 AM IST

    Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office in Tamil Nadu 

    An unidentified person allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at the Bharatiya Janta party's office in  Tamil Nadu around 1 am, reports news agency ANI.

Karnataka schools, colleges closed today as full bench set to hear hijab row

While all educational institutes will remain closed today as ordered by the state government earlier, no protest near schools, colleges in Bengaluru will be allowed. 
Published on Feb 10, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Breaking News: Voting for the first phase of UP  election to begin shortly

Updated on Feb 10, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Quad decisions to be set in motion at key meet this week

  • After attending the Quad meeting, Jaishankar will hold bilateral discussions with his Australian counterpart with a possible meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 04:23 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE Term-2 board exams from April 26, datesheet soon

  • In the notification, CBSE Examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said the board exams will be held in offline mode at the allotted exam centres. Sample papers have already been uploaded by the board on its website.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 02:04 AM IST
BySadia Akhtar
Odisha grampanchayat to see sarpanch election after 30 years

The Chikarada grampanchayat has signalled the change at a time more than one-third of the ward-member candidates and two per cent of the sarpanches in the forthcoming panchayat polls in Odisha have been declared as winners without any contest.
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Government prohibits import of foreign drones to promote Indian manufacturers

The formal order to bar import of foreign drones days after the issuing the drone certification scheme to stipulate minimum safety and quality requirements to boost indigenous manufacturing.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi
Palaniswami takes dig at Stalin over his statement on keeping poll promises

Campaigning for the party candidates during the third day of electioneering here, Palaniswami said,” By his own statement, Stalin stated he had honoured nearly 400 promises. Does anybody know what they are?”
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Right-wing groups gave us scarves: Students

People familiar with the matter said that the protests seemed to be very well organised, with strings being pulled over WhatsApp.
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 05:14 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Udupi
There’s no need for Modi to certify patriotism of Tamil people: Stalin

Recalling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament, Stalin said he had thanked him for expressing the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
First FIR registered in Bihar shelter home case

The Bakhtiyarpur woman claimed to have lived at the shelter home for four years. She told the police that she was subjected to physical and mental abuse, multiple times, at the behest of Vandana Gupta
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:41 AM IST
BySubhash Pathak, Patna
10,780 seats vacant in IITs in two years, Govt tells Rajya Sabha

According to the data, 5,484 seats remained vacant in the IITs in 2020-21. Of these, 476 seats were vacant in undergraduate courses (BTech), 3,229 seats in postgraduate courses, and 1,779 in PhD courses
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala police dog squad to get 23 trained canines

The 12th batch of dogs, comprising ferocious breeds such as Belgian Malinois, Labrador, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd and Doberman will become part of the K9 dog squad on February 10, after nine months of rigorous training.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
India rejects references to Kashmir, CPEC in China-Pak joint statement

The response from India came three days after China and Pakistan issued the joint statement following a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on February 6.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala logs 23,253 fresh Covid cases

Daily Covid-19 cases in Kerala which saw a slight increase a day ago, again decreased with the state on Wednesday recording 23,253 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 63,46,631
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
Communal forces are targeting young minds: Kerala CM Vijayan

He said the ongoing controversy over “hijab” and attack on actor Sha Rukh Khan were part of this dangerous trend
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
