Live Breaking News: Voting for the first phase of UP election to begin shortly Breaking news updates February 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. By , New Delhi OPEN APP Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

india news Breaking News: Voting for the first phase of UP election to begin shortly Breaking news updates February 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. By , New Delhi