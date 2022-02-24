Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

Breaking news: Ukraine warns of airspace danger, shuts airports

Updated on Feb 24, 2022 07:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 24 Feb 2022 07:35 AM

    Ukraine warns of airspace danger, shuts airports

    The Ukrainian government is shutting down airports in the country's eastern region from midnight till 7am amid the escalating crisis with Russia. This comes after Moscow banned air traffic in airspace over eastern Ukraine.

  • Thu, 24 Feb 2022 07:08 AM

    3 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: Report

    On Thursday morning, three Syrian soldiers were killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus. This was the fourth such strike in Syria this month.

  • Thu, 24 Feb 2022 06:37 AM

    UP Polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Varanasi today

    Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday and campaign for the party's candidates through padayatra and public meetings in the district's assembly constituencies. 

  • Thu, 24 Feb 2022 06:11 AM

    Flood toll in Brazilian city mounts to 204, at least 51 people missing

    The total number of deaths from floods and mudslides in Brazil's Petropolis has climbed to 204. Police authorities said late Wednesday that at least 51 people remained missing as rescue efforts continued. 

