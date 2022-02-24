Home / India News / Breaking news: Ukraine warns of airspace danger, shuts airports
Breaking news: Ukraine warns of airspace danger, shuts airports

Breaking news updates February 24, 2022:
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 07:36 AM IST
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 24, 2022 07:35 AM IST

    Ukraine warns of airspace danger, shuts airports

    The Ukrainian government is shutting down airports in the country's eastern region from midnight till 7am amid the escalating crisis with Russia. This comes after Moscow banned air traffic in airspace over eastern Ukraine.

  • Feb 24, 2022 07:08 AM IST

    3 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: Report

    On Thursday morning, three Syrian soldiers were killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus. This was the fourth such strike in Syria this month.

  • Feb 24, 2022 06:37 AM IST

    UP Polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Varanasi today

    Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday and campaign for the party's candidates through padayatra and public meetings in the district's assembly constituencies. 

  • Feb 24, 2022 06:11 AM IST

    Flood toll in Brazilian city mounts to 204, at least 51 people missing

    The total number of deaths from floods and mudslides in Brazil's Petropolis has climbed to 204. Police authorities said late Wednesday that at least 51 people remained missing as rescue efforts continued. 

breaking news
india news

Updated on Feb 24, 2022 07:36 AM IST
Copy Link
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
‘Humiliated’ for wearing hijab, says student; school admin denies claim

  • The matter came to light after a video of the girl talking about the alleged incident was posted on Twitter by a user, Kashif Afroz, and was widely shared amid the ongoing controversy over girls wearing the hijab to schools in Karnataka.
Published on Feb 24, 2022 05:50 AM IST
BySadia Akhtar
india news

Supreme Court reserves verdict on challenge to OROP

The OROP policy was challenged by a group of military veterans on the ground that there was a sharp difference between the policy on paper and policy in action.
Published on Feb 24, 2022 01:48 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Can the movie title be changed? SC poser to ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ makers

The matter has been kept on Thursday after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s lawyer indicated that changing the title of the movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was out of question with just a day remaining for its release .
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Orissa HC orders govt to hold meeting with Dhinkia villagers on their concerns

The Orissa high court order came after a second clash was reported during a visit by five lawyers mandated by the court to Dhinkia village over plans to set up a steel plant in Jagatsinghpur district
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 01:24 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Political killings rise again in Kerala

February 18, 2022: A worker of apolitical collective Twenty20, C K Deepu (36) was attacked before his aged parents, allegedly by CPI(M) workers in Ernakulam
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Central govt driving divisive policies, says Telangana CM

The chief minister said the states could progress on all fronts only if there was a progressive government at the Centre, which would ensure a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for development.
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:37 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

DMK registers big win in Tamil Nadu urban polls

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has secured a big victory in the polls for urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu, as per the results announced on Tuesday
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByPavitra Kanagaraj, Chennai
india news

YSR Congress to challenge CBI ‘bid to fix’ its MP in murder case

The case was initially investigated by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020, on a direction from the state high court based on a petition from the deceased’s wife Sowbhagyamma, daughter N Sunitha and others.
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 12:35 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Kerala HC dismisses plea against re-appointment of Kannur V-C

A bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly rejected the plea moved by a member each from the varsity’s Senate and Academic Council against the single judge’s order of December 15 last year, saying it found no reason to interfere with that decision.
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
india news

Bajrang Dal activist murder: BJP leaders ignored our warnings during funeral procession, says official

Eshwarappa and Shivamogga member of Parliament BY Raghavendra were among the top leaders who led the procession
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:33 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Shivamogga
india news

McGann hospital officials save three lives from mob fury

 The incident happened on Sunday night around 9.30 pm when Harsha’s body was brought, in an hour or so after he was attacked by miscreants in Bharathi Nagar.
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shivamogga
india news

3 held for damaging restaurant of hijab petitioner’s father

The three men had damaged the restaurant windows and slapped the student’s brother, who was present at the spot
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Why is BJP govt not banning SDPI, PFI, asks Siddaramaiah

The statement comes as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed the SDPI and its parent organisation, the PFI, carried out the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha.
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Murder shouldn’t have happened in BJP-ruled state, says Karnataka party president Kateel

While Kateel said that the government is doing all it can to avoid a repeat of the same, his party colleagues like Prathap Simha and others have called it “shameful” that such incidents were taking place while their party (BJP) is in power.
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shivamogga
