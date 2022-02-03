Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking News LIVE: Yellow alert for heavy snowfall in Himachal

Updated on Feb 03, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 03 Feb 2022 06:41 AM

    Yellow alert for heavy snowfall in Himachal, extreme cold in next 48 hours: IMD

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The alert includes popular tourist destinations like Chamba, Spiti, Kullu and Shimla.

