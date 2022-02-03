Home / India News / Breaking News LIVE: Yellow alert for heavy snowfall in Himachal
Breaking News LIVE: Yellow alert for heavy snowfall in Himachal

Updated on Feb 03, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 03, 2022 06:41 AM IST

    Yellow alert for heavy snowfall in Himachal, extreme cold in next 48 hours: IMD

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The alert includes popular tourist destinations like Chamba, Spiti, Kullu and Shimla.

Published on Feb 03, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Yellow alert for heavy snowfall in Himachal, extreme cold in next 48 hours: IMD

In its forecast for the month of February, the IMD said that most parts of the country will experience below normal temperature this month. It also said that Punjab and Haryana are expected to get above normal rainfall.
Tourists enjoy at a ski centre after the snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali on Monday.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
Tourists enjoy at a ski centre after the snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Opposition urges Kerala govt to withdraw Silverline project

The Opposition said while the Silverline trains, also called K-Rail, could run at a top speed of 200kph (kilometres per hour), Vande Bharat trains could run at 180-200 kph, which could be a good alternative and prevent mass displacement of people.
The union government said the detailed project report (DPR) filed by the Kerala government was incomplete and the railway ministry can’t give approval to the project based on this. (ANI File)
The union government said the detailed project report (DPR) filed by the Kerala government was incomplete and the railway ministry can’t give approval to the project based on this. (ANI File)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Row after KCR seeks a new Constitution

KCR, as the CM is popularly called, mooted the proposal while addressing a press conference at his camp office Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday evening while reacting to the Union Budget.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mooted the proposal while addressing a press conference at his camp office Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday evening while reacting to the Union Budget. (ANI File)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mooted the proposal while addressing a press conference at his camp office Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday evening while reacting to the Union Budget. (ANI File)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:14 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
‘How many caps will he wear?’: Telangana CM slams PM, BJP hits back

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been attacking the National Democratic Alliance government in general and the Bharatiya Janata Party in particular in the recent past, went a step ahead on Tuesday to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally
Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao already had talks with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on his efforts to build up a third political alternative in the country. (PTI File)
Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao already had talks with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on his efforts to build up a third political alternative in the country. (PTI File)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:12 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
5 tribals die in Andhra Pradesh after drinking poisoned toddy

Five tribals died after consuming of toddy reportedly laced with poison in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Wednesday, police said
Though initially it was believed that the tribal men died of consuming adulterated toddy, preliminary investigation revealed that the toddy they had consumed was laced with poison. (Representative)
Though initially it was believed that the tribal men died of consuming adulterated toddy, preliminary investigation revealed that the toddy they had consumed was laced with poison. (Representative)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:09 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Kerala HC asks Centre to give all files in ‘MediaOne’ ban case

Counsel for the channel contended that the ministry’s order was illegal and violated freedom of speech guaranteed under the constitution
Assistant solicitor general S Manu, who appeared for the union government, told the court that the ministry of home affairs denied security clearance based on intelligence inputs which are sensitive and secret in nature. (PTI )
Assistant solicitor general S Manu, who appeared for the union government, told the court that the ministry of home affairs denied security clearance based on intelligence inputs which are sensitive and secret in nature. (PTI )
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
ED attaches TN minister’s 6.5cr assets in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached assets, whose guideline value is around 6
The ED attached the assets under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on his family members as well, the agency said in a tweet. (HT)
The ED attached the assets under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on his family members as well, the agency said in a tweet. (HT)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Since Article 370 move, 1,697 Kashmiri Pandits posted in govt depts: MHA

MoS home affairs Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha that 439 terrorists and 109 security personnel were killed in 541 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed
Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament on Wednesday. (ANI)
Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament on Wednesday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
House panel voices concern over delays in highway scheme projects

The committee — headed by TG Venkatesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MP from Andhra Pradesh — tabled its report in the Rajya Sabha on the third day of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 02:05 AM IST
BySweta Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Can’t condemn every marriage as violent: Smriti Irani in Parliament

The minister’s comment came after the Left leader sought to know if the government has taken note of Section 3 of the Domestic Violence Act, 2005
Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 04:59 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
President speech did not address people’s issues: Oppn in Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said it was devoid of vision or policy statement and did not address fundamental issued faced by the people
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
BJP our biggest enemy, will fight LS polls in UP: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee laid out her plans for Bengal and other states and targeted BJP leaders, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar , even the Congress.
All India Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was re-elected as chairperson of the party, at Netaji Indoor stadium, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
All India Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was re-elected as chairperson of the party, at Netaji Indoor stadium, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 06:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Judge Uttam Anand death case: Special CBI court frames charges against 2 accused

CBI filed the charge sheet in the case on October 20 last year, charging 22-year-old Lakhan Verma and 21-year-old Rahul Verma for murder and destruction of evidence
Uttam Anand, the 49-year-old additional district judge, died after being hit by an autorickshaw when he was out for a morning walk in Dhanbad on July 28 last year. (Archive)
Uttam Anand, the 49-year-old additional district judge, died after being hit by an autorickshaw when he was out for a morning walk in Dhanbad on July 28 last year. (Archive)
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 04:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Supreme Court: Will India honour Abu Salem promise to Portugal courts?

The apex court pointed out that Salem’s chief contention pertained to assurances given by Indian authorities before the courts in Portugal in 2002 and 2005 that he will not get death penalty or a jail term beyond 25 years
Gangster Abu Salem is currently serving life terms in two separate cases relating to the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the murder of a businessman. (PTI)
Gangster Abu Salem is currently serving life terms in two separate cases relating to the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the murder of a businessman. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 05:06 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand
