Live
Breaking News LIVE: Yellow alert for heavy snowfall in Himachal
- Breaking news updates February 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 03, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Yellow alert for heavy snowfall in Himachal, extreme cold in next 48 hours: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The alert includes popular tourist destinations like Chamba, Spiti, Kullu and Shimla.
Topics
Breaking news updates February 3 2022
- Breaking news updates February 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Feb 03, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Yellow alert for heavy snowfall in Himachal, extreme cold in next 48 hours: IMD
In its forecast for the month of February, the IMD said that most parts of the country will experience below normal temperature this month. It also said that Punjab and Haryana are expected to get above normal rainfall.
Published on Feb 03, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Opposition urges Kerala govt to withdraw Silverline project
The Opposition said while the Silverline trains, also called K-Rail, could run at a top speed of 200kph (kilometres per hour), Vande Bharat trains could run at 180-200 kph, which could be a good alternative and prevent mass displacement of people.
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:16 AM IST
, ThiruvananthapuramHT Correspondent
Row after KCR seeks a new Constitution
KCR, as the CM is popularly called, mooted the proposal while addressing a press conference at his camp office Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday evening while reacting to the Union Budget.
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:14 AM IST
‘How many caps will he wear?’: Telangana CM slams PM, BJP hits back
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been attacking the National Democratic Alliance government in general and the Bharatiya Janata Party in particular in the recent past, went a step ahead on Tuesday to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:12 AM IST
5 tribals die in Andhra Pradesh after drinking poisoned toddy
Five tribals died after consuming of toddy reportedly laced with poison in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Wednesday, police said
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:09 AM IST
Kerala HC asks Centre to give all files in ‘MediaOne’ ban case
Counsel for the channel contended that the ministry’s order was illegal and violated freedom of speech guaranteed under the constitution
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ED attaches TN minister’s ₹6.5cr assets in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached assets, whose guideline value is around ₹6
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Since Article 370 move, 1,697 Kashmiri Pandits posted in govt depts: MHA
MoS home affairs Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha that 439 terrorists and 109 security personnel were killed in 541 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:03 AM IST
House panel voices concern over delays in highway scheme projects
The committee — headed by TG Venkatesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MP from Andhra Pradesh — tabled its report in the Rajya Sabha on the third day of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 02:05 AM IST
Can’t condemn every marriage as violent: Smriti Irani in Parliament
The minister’s comment came after the Left leader sought to know if the government has taken note of Section 3 of the Domestic Violence Act, 2005
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 04:59 AM IST
President speech did not address people’s issues: Oppn in Rajya Sabha
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said it was devoid of vision or policy statement and did not address fundamental issued faced by the people
Published on Feb 03, 2022 12:49 AM IST
BJP our biggest enemy, will fight LS polls in UP: Mamata Banerjee
Banerjee laid out her plans for Bengal and other states and targeted BJP leaders, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar , even the Congress.
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 06:36 AM IST
Judge Uttam Anand death case: Special CBI court frames charges against 2 accused
CBI filed the charge sheet in the case on October 20 last year, charging 22-year-old Lakhan Verma and 21-year-old Rahul Verma for murder and destruction of evidence
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 04:56 AM IST
Supreme Court: Will India honour Abu Salem promise to Portugal courts?
The apex court pointed out that Salem’s chief contention pertained to assurances given by Indian authorities before the courts in Portugal in 2002 and 2005 that he will not get death penalty or a jail term beyond 25 years
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 05:06 AM IST