Breaking News: Amit Shah to release manifesto for UP polls in Lucknow today

Updated on Feb 08, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 08 Feb 2022 06:58 AM

    Trucker protest 'has to stop': Canada PM Trudeau in parliament

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the trucker protest taking place in Ottawa must come to an end, citing disruptions it has caused to the economy and the local residents.

  • Tue, 08 Feb 2022 06:25 AM

    Union home minister Amit Shah will release Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Tuesday in Lucknow. Read More

