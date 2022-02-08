Home / India News / Breaking News: Amit Shah to release manifesto for UP polls in Lucknow today
Live

Breaking News: Amit Shah to release manifesto for UP polls in Lucknow today

  • Breaking news updates February 8, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 08, 2022 06:58 AM IST

    Trucker protest 'has to stop': Canada PM Trudeau in parliament

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the trucker protest taking place in Ottawa must come to an end, citing disruptions it has caused to the economy and the local residents.

  • Feb 08, 2022 06:25 AM IST

    UP election: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto today in Lucknow

    Union home minister Amit Shah will release Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Tuesday in Lucknow. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Kejriwal, Yogi indulge in late-night Twitter spat after PM's Parliament speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress and AAP, blaming them of instigating and pushing  migrants away from Mumbai and Delhi. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the allegations are false. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath hit back, leading to war of words between them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the debate on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the debate on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 06:48 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking News: Amit Shah to release manifesto for UP polls in Lucknow today

  • Breaking news updates February 8, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Ties with Beijing ties won’t affect India relations: Sri Lanka’s GL Peiris

Sri Lanka’s foreign minister GL Peiris said the theme for his interactions in India will be transforming India-Sri Lanka ties from a transactional relationship to a strategic one
Sri Lankan foreign minister GL Peiris, who is in India on a three-day visit, met external affairs minister S Jaishankar. (Twitter/@SLinIndia)
Sri Lankan foreign minister GL Peiris, who is in India on a three-day visit, met external affairs minister S Jaishankar. (Twitter/@SLinIndia)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 02:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story
india news

Opposition is harming India’s place in world order: PM in Lok Sabha

  • Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President’s address, Modi didn’t pull any punches and blamed the Congress, the principal Opposition party, for not doing enough to help the poor or keep its promises.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(Sansad TV via PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(Sansad TV via PTI)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

PM-CARES Fund collected nearly 11,000 crore in first year

The fund was established to collect donations for emergencies (beyond natural disasters), such as the Covid outbreak.
PM-CARES Fund collected nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000 crore in first year
PM-CARES Fund collected nearly 11,000 crore in first year
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Parliament proceedings adjourned by 1 hour to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

In the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Lata Mangeshkar as an inspirational example of India’s unity and integrity during his reply to the President’s speech on Monday
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on December 2, 2009, legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar poses with Legion d'Honneur at a function in Mumbai. The 80-year-old performer was awarded the Legion d'Honneur by France's ambassador to India Jerome Bonnafont in recognition of her contribution to Indian music and cinema. Mangeshkar is considered the "grande dame" of playback singing -- an artist who records music for film actors to mime on screen during set-piece song and dance routines in Hindi-language films. - Bollywood superstar Lata Mangeshkar, known to millions as the "Nightingale of India" and a regular fixture of the country's airwaves for decades, died early February 6, 2022, at the age of 92. She passed away in a Mumbai hospital after being admitted to its intensive care unit on January 11 with Covid-19 symptoms. Mangeshkar's high-pitched melodies were an instantly recognisable feature of Indian cinema, with her work appearing in more than 1,000 films. News of her passing prompted an outpouring of grief from industry luminaries (Photo by AFP) (AFP)
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on December 2, 2009, legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar poses with Legion d'Honneur at a function in Mumbai. The 80-year-old performer was awarded the Legion d'Honneur by France's ambassador to India Jerome Bonnafont in recognition of her contribution to Indian music and cinema. Mangeshkar is considered the "grande dame" of playback singing -- an artist who records music for film actors to mime on screen during set-piece song and dance routines in Hindi-language films. - Bollywood superstar Lata Mangeshkar, known to millions as the "Nightingale of India" and a regular fixture of the country's airwaves for decades, died early February 6, 2022, at the age of 92. She passed away in a Mumbai hospital after being admitted to its intensive care unit on January 11 with Covid-19 symptoms. Mangeshkar's high-pitched melodies were an instantly recognisable feature of Indian cinema, with her work appearing in more than 1,000 films. News of her passing prompted an outpouring of grief from industry luminaries (Photo by AFP) (AFP)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Dera chief gets 3-week furlough; Haryana says no connection to polls

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is currently lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail for raping two of his disciples, was granted a furlough for three weeks on Monday, said jail superintendent Suneel Sangwan
HT File Photo :::::::::::::::::: 04May2012 :::: HT News :::: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
HT File Photo :::::::::::::::::: 04May2012 :::: HT News :::: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Copy Link
BySunil Rahar
Close Story
india news

President’s speech did not address national security: Congress

Speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Congress leader Anand Sharma said over a lakh security personnel have been deployed along the border with China
New Delhi, Feb 07 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma speaks in the Upper House during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ SansadTV) (ANI)
New Delhi, Feb 07 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma speaks in the Upper House during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ SansadTV) (ANI)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Amid KCR-Centre row, PM may skip temple function

In a climax to the confrontation with the Centre, KCR stayed away from the visit of Modi to Hyderabad on Saturday to take part in a couple of major events.
During his last meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi on September 3 last year, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) invited him to attend the inauguration of the temple complex. (HT File)
During his last meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi on September 3 last year, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) invited him to attend the inauguration of the temple complex. (HT File)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Kerala HC grants bail to Dileep in new case

The accused were also asked to surrender their passports and were warned against flouting the bail norms.
While granting the bail, the court directed the actor and other accused to co-operate with the going investigation. (HT File Photo)
While granting the bail, the court directed the actor and other accused to co-operate with the going investigation. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Centre ran away from responsibilities: Oppn hits out at PM’s remarks

New Delhi The Congress said on Monday the Centre ran away from its responsibility during the Covid-19 pandemic and caused widespread anguish among the common people with its Union Budget, remarks that came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s onslaught against the principal opposition party in Parliament earlier in the day
New Delhi, Feb 07 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV) (ANI)
New Delhi, Feb 07 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV) (ANI)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Aaliya Assadi’s fight for her right to wear hijab gave voice to others protesting ‘discrimination’

Karnataka’s coastal districts have been better known for its communally volatile climate where the majority versus minority agenda has defined its politics
About 40km away, the fire has spread to neighbouring Kundapura where the visuals of the school teachers shutting the gates on Muslim girls have become a sign of continued oppression. (HT Photo)
About 40km away, the fire has spread to neighbouring Kundapura where the visuals of the school teachers shutting the gates on Muslim girls have become a sign of continued oppression. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
BySharan Poovanna, Udupi (kundapura)
Close Story
india news

Cop suspended for engaging male tailors for women trainees’ uniform

So far, no case has been registered and the cop has been suspended on disciplinary grounds, said the police.
Stitching of uniforms for the women cops was outsourced to a private agency, which sent male tailors. The head constable was suspended for not asking for women tailors. (Representational photo)
Stitching of uniforms for the women cops was outsourced to a private agency, which sent male tailors. The head constable was suspended for not asking for women tailors. (Representational photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Stop harassing people for tweets: Supreme Court pulls up Tripura govt

The bench, which included justice Surya Kant, was livid after it was apprised of the fact that the state police was issuing notices to the family members of activists and journalists who were given protection from arrest by the top court.
Stop harassing people for tweets: SC pulls up Tripura Govt
Stop harassing people for tweets: SC pulls up Tripura Govt
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Central scheme for model villages: 7 Telangana gram panchayats figure in top 10 spots

According to the Union ministry of rural development 2021 rankings, seven Telangana villages ranked in the top 10 gram panchayats, across the country, in the implementation of the Centre’s Saansad Adarsh Gram Panchayat Yojana (SAGY)
Under this scheme, “adarsh gram panchayats” (ideal gram panchayats) are adopted by local Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members for holistic development. (PTI)
Under this scheme, “adarsh gram panchayats” (ideal gram panchayats) are adopted by local Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members for holistic development. (PTI)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out