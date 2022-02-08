Live
Breaking News: Amit Shah to release manifesto for UP polls in Lucknow today
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Feb 08, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Trucker protest 'has to stop': Canada PM Trudeau in parliament
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the trucker protest taking place in Ottawa must come to an end, citing disruptions it has caused to the economy and the local residents.
Feb 08, 2022 06:25 AM IST
UP election: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto today in Lucknow
Union home minister Amit Shah will release Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Tuesday in Lucknow. Read More
Kejriwal, Yogi indulge in late-night Twitter spat after PM's Parliament speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress and AAP, blaming them of instigating and pushing migrants away from Mumbai and Delhi. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the allegations are false. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath hit back, leading to war of words between them.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 06:48 AM IST
Ties with Beijing ties won’t affect India relations: Sri Lanka’s GL Peiris
Sri Lanka’s foreign minister GL Peiris said the theme for his interactions in India will be transforming India-Sri Lanka ties from a transactional relationship to a strategic one
Published on Feb 08, 2022 02:07 AM IST
Opposition is harming India’s place in world order: PM in Lok Sabha
- Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President’s address, Modi didn’t pull any punches and blamed the Congress, the principal Opposition party, for not doing enough to help the poor or keep its promises.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:38 AM IST
PM-CARES Fund collected nearly ₹11,000 crore in first year
The fund was established to collect donations for emergencies (beyond natural disasters), such as the Covid outbreak.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Parliament proceedings adjourned by 1 hour to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
In the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Lata Mangeshkar as an inspirational example of India’s unity and integrity during his reply to the President’s speech on Monday
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Dera chief gets 3-week furlough; Haryana says no connection to polls
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is currently lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail for raping two of his disciples, was granted a furlough for three weeks on Monday, said jail superintendent Suneel Sangwan
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 12:28 AM IST
President’s speech did not address national security: Congress
Speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Congress leader Anand Sharma said over a lakh security personnel have been deployed along the border with China
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Amid KCR-Centre row, PM may skip temple function
In a climax to the confrontation with the Centre, KCR stayed away from the visit of Modi to Hyderabad on Saturday to take part in a couple of major events.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Kerala HC grants bail to Dileep in new case
The accused were also asked to surrender their passports and were warned against flouting the bail norms.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Centre ran away from responsibilities: Oppn hits out at PM’s remarks
New Delhi The Congress said on Monday the Centre ran away from its responsibility during the Covid-19 pandemic and caused widespread anguish among the common people with its Union Budget, remarks that came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s onslaught against the principal opposition party in Parliament earlier in the day
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Aaliya Assadi’s fight for her right to wear hijab gave voice to others protesting ‘discrimination’
Karnataka’s coastal districts have been better known for its communally volatile climate where the majority versus minority agenda has defined its politics
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Cop suspended for engaging male tailors for women trainees’ uniform
So far, no case has been registered and the cop has been suspended on disciplinary grounds, said the police.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Stop harassing people for tweets: Supreme Court pulls up Tripura govt
The bench, which included justice Surya Kant, was livid after it was apprised of the fact that the state police was issuing notices to the family members of activists and journalists who were given protection from arrest by the top court.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Central scheme for model villages: 7 Telangana gram panchayats figure in top 10 spots
According to the Union ministry of rural development 2021 rankings, seven Telangana villages ranked in the top 10 gram panchayats, across the country, in the implementation of the Centre’s Saansad Adarsh Gram Panchayat Yojana (SAGY)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:19 AM IST