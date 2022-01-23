LIVE: Tamil Nadu observes complete lockdown today
Sun, 23 Jan 2022 05:53 AM
Tamil Nadu observes complete lockdown today
The Tamil Nadu government announced a Sunday lockdown, restricting all activities barring only essential services, in view of a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The lockdown started at 10pm on Saturday as part of the night curfew and will end at 5am on Monday.