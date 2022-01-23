Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: Tamil Nadu observes complete lockdown today
Live

LIVE: Tamil Nadu observes complete lockdown today

  • Breaking news updates January 23, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 23 Jan 2022 05:53 AM

    Tamil Nadu observes complete lockdown today

    The Tamil Nadu government announced a Sunday lockdown, restricting all activities barring only essential services, in view of a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The lockdown started at 10pm on Saturday as part of the night curfew and will end at 5am on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.