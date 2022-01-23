Live
LIVE: Tamil Nadu observes complete lockdown today
- Breaking news updates January 23, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 23, 2022 05:53 AM IST
Tamil Nadu observes complete lockdown today
The Tamil Nadu government announced a Sunday lockdown, restricting all activities barring only essential services, in view of a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The lockdown started at 10pm on Saturday as part of the night curfew and will end at 5am on Monday.
Topics
Breaking news updates January 23, 2021
- Breaking news updates January 23, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Jan 23, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Administer vaccine doses three months after Covid-19 recovery: Centre to states
“Please note that: in case of individuals having lab test proven Sars-2 Covid-19 illness, all Covid vaccination including precaution dose to be deferred by three months after recovery,” additional health secretary Vikas Sheel said in a letter to the states on Friday.
Published on Jan 23, 2022 03:11 AM IST
Two terrorists killed in Shopian gunfight
A police spokesperson said that based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in village Kilbal area of Shopian, a cordon-and-search operation was launched.
Published on Jan 23, 2022 03:06 AM IST
Bury proposed amendments to IAS (Cadre) rules: Jharkhand CM to PM Modi
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Hemant Soren said that shortage in central ministries can be addressed ‘from the pool of other 30-odd All India Services’ the Centre has at its disposal
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 02:02 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh’s Sela tunnel project enters decisive phase: Defence ministry
The final blast for the 980-metre Sela tunnel (Tunnel 1) was conducted through a virtual ceremony by Border Roads Organisation director general Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 05:43 AM IST
How an Irish soldier’s dream pioneered India’s gold rush
When Tesla Motors decided to set up an office in India, the location selected was on Bengaluru’s Lavelle Road
Published on Jan 23, 2022 12:13 AM IST
18-year-old UP resident quizzed over hate chat on Clubhouse
The suspect was identified as Rahul Kapoor, who joined the group using the ID “Bismillah” (in the name of God). Police said Kapoor, who joined the investigation in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, revealed the identity of the other five participants.
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 02:00 AM IST
Abide With Me hymn missing from Beating Retreat lineup
The Christian hymn, composed by Henry Francis Lyte in 1847, finds no mention in an Indian Army hand out released on Saturday with details of the ceremony, staged on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 01:32 AM IST
Kashi Vishwanath corridor to feature in Uttar Pradesh’s Republic Day tableau
Lucknow/Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at the Republic Day parade will showcase the cultural revitalization of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi and the state’s one district, one product scheme
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 03:01 AM IST
Plea in SC seeks protection for Hindus against hate speeches
The application produced video links and news clippings showing instances of hate speech by Muslim clerics.
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 02:53 AM IST
, Hindustan Times, New DelhiAbraham Thomas
Dissent in Bengal BJP spreads to districts where it performed best in polls; rejig stalled
The rumblings started soon after December 22 when the Bengal unit announced the names of 11 new vice-presidents, 5 general secretaries, 42 organizational district unit presidents, 12 state secretaries, the morcha (front) presidents and the heads of several cells. The rejig made not just some veterans, who were left out, unhappy but also left leaders from the Dalit Matua community grumbling.
Published on Jan 23, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Haryana’s tableau to showcase its golden boy Neeraj Chopra, other champions
The tableau will also feature sporting disciplines in which athletes from Haryana are particularly proficient -- boxing, weightlifting, shooting, hockey, among others
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Ruckus at hotel in MP over stay of interfaith couple
The incident comes days after three members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad dragged a Muslim man and his Hindu travelling companion out of an Ajmer-bound train, at Ujjain railway station, accusing the former of “love jihad”.
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 05:44 AM IST
‘Smoke, screams surrounded us’: Fire survivors recount horror
After the fire broke out, the residents took refuge inside the banquet hall of Matru Mandir society, adjacent to the Kamala building.
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 02:38 AM IST
, Hindustan Times, MumbaiPratip Acharya and Vinay Dalvi
PM calls for doorstep delivery of services
The Prime Minister reviewed the central government’s aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018 to quickly and effectively transform 112 most underdeveloped districts in the country
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 01:59 AM IST