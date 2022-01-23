Home / India News / LIVE: Tamil Nadu observes complete lockdown today
LIVE: Tamil Nadu observes complete lockdown today

Updated on Jan 23, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 23, 2022 05:53 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu observes complete lockdown today

    The Tamil Nadu government announced a Sunday lockdown, restricting all activities barring only essential services, in view of a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The lockdown started at 10pm on Saturday as part of the night curfew and will end at 5am on Monday.

breaking news
india news

Breaking news updates January 23, 2021

Published on Jan 23, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Administer vaccine doses three months after Covid-19 recovery: Centre to states

“Please note that: in case of individuals having lab test proven Sars-2 Covid-19 illness, all Covid vaccination including precaution dose to be deferred by three months after recovery,” additional health secretary Vikas Sheel said in a letter to the states on Friday.
Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 15 to 18 years started from January 3, and administration of the booster dose for health and front-line workers, and people aged 60 years and above with comorbidities started from January 10.(AP)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Two terrorists killed in Shopian gunfight

A police spokesperson said that based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in village Kilbal area of Shopian, a cordon-and-search operation was launched.
Representational image(ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
india news

Bury proposed amendments to IAS (Cadre) rules: Jharkhand CM to PM Modi

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Hemant Soren said that shortage in central ministries can be addressed ‘from the pool of other 30-odd All India Services’ the Centre has at its disposal
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said the move is likely to further strain the already stressed Centre-state relations. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 02:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ranchi
india news

Arunachal Pradesh’s Sela tunnel project enters decisive phase: Defence ministry

The final blast for the 980-metre Sela tunnel (Tunnel 1) was conducted through a virtual ceremony by Border Roads Organisation director general Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry
A general view of the Sela tunnel near Sela Pass, which will lead to Tawang near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), neighbouring China, in Arunachal Pradesh, on October 21, 2021. (AFP)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 05:43 AM IST
ByRahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

How an Irish soldier’s dream pioneered India’s gold rush

When Tesla Motors decided to set up an office in India, the location selected was on Bengaluru’s Lavelle Road
S Srikumar/Archival photo/After securing a 20-year lease to mine in the Kolar, on 2 February 1875, Michael Fitzgerald Lavelle started the era of modern mining in India.
Published on Jan 23, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

18-year-old UP resident quizzed over hate chat on Clubhouse

The suspect was identified as Rahul Kapoor, who joined the group using the ID “Bismillah” (in the name of God). Police said Kapoor, who joined the investigation in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, revealed the identity of the other five participants.
Delhi Police on January 18 registered an FIR (first information report) against unknown persons in the case related to an offensive chat on Clubhouse, an audio based social media network. A portion of the conversation, which was shared across social media platforms, showed the participants making offensive and derogatory comments about Muslim women.
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 02:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Abide With Me hymn missing from Beating Retreat lineup

The Christian hymn, composed by Henry Francis Lyte in 1847, finds no mention in an Indian Army hand out released on Saturday with details of the ceremony, staged on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary
Marching bands from armed forces perform during the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi on January 29, 2021. (AFP)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByRahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Kashi Vishwanath corridor to feature in Uttar Pradesh’s Republic Day tableau

Lucknow/Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at the Republic Day parade will showcase the cultural revitalization of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi and the state’s one district, one product scheme
Varanasi: Crowd of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath temple on the first day of the New Year 2022, in Varanasi, Saturday, Jan. 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_01_2022_000093B) (PTI)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 03:01 AM IST
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Sudhir Kumar, Hindustan Times, Lucknow/varanasi
india news

Plea in SC seeks protection for Hindus against hate speeches

The application produced video links and news clippings showing instances of hate speech by Muslim clerics.
To decide this issue, the applicants sought intervention in the proceedings pending before the top court. (HT File)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 02:53 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Dissent in Bengal BJP spreads to districts where it performed best in polls; rejig stalled

The rumblings started soon after December 22 when the Bengal unit announced the names of 11 new vice-presidents, 5 general secretaries, 42 organizational district unit presidents, 12 state secretaries, the morcha (front) presidents and the heads of several cells. The rejig made not just some veterans, who were left out, unhappy but also left leaders from the Dalit Matua community grumbling.
Analysts and political leaders maintain that without the support of the SC and ST communities the BJP could not have set the record of winning 18 of Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and 77 assembly seats last year. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByTanmay Chatterjee
india news

Haryana’s tableau to showcase its golden boy Neeraj Chopra, other champions

The tableau will also feature sporting disciplines in which athletes from Haryana are particularly proficient -- boxing, weightlifting, shooting, hockey, among others
Neeraj Chopra’s life replica will be the on the rear of the tableau, where the athlete will be seen in a famous posture -- hurling the javelin. (Reuters)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
india news

Ruckus at hotel in MP over stay of interfaith couple

The incident comes days after three members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad dragged a Muslim man and his Hindu travelling companion out of an Ajmer-bound train, at Ujjain railway station, accusing the former of “love jihad”.
The police also did not file any charges against the right-wing group.(AFP | Representational Image)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 05:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
india news

‘Smoke, screams surrounded us’: Fire survivors recount horror

After the fire broke out, the residents took refuge inside the banquet hall of Matru Mandir society, adjacent to the Kamala building.
Residents from Kamala building were evacuated to the adjacent building after the massive fire broke out in Tardeo, Mumbai on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 02:38 AM IST
ByPratip Acharya and Vinay Dalvi, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
india news

PM calls for doorstep delivery of services

The Prime Minister reviewed the central government’s aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018 to quickly and effectively transform 112 most underdeveloped districts in the country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the DMs of various districts on the implementation of key government schemes, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Saturday, January 22, 2022. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 23, 2022
