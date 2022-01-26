Live
Breaking news: Dozens missing after boat capsizes off coast of Florida
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Wed, 26 Jan 2022 07:21 AM
The US Coast Guard has launched a search for 39 people reported missing when their boat capsized off the coast of Florida in a "suspected human smuggling venture".
